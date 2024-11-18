The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 18, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In court: Brian Ross Pirraglia goes on trial on a first-degree murder charge in the overdose death of Brian Oshea three and a half years ago in Palm Coast. The trial begins with jury selection before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401. It is Nichols’s first full trial as Flagler County’s felony judge. See: “Brian Pirraglia Indicted on 1st Degree Murder Charge in Fentanyl Overdose Death of Brian Oshea, 39.”

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The commission will discuss capital projects, It will also hear from Mark Langello, the developer and a member of the county’s planning board, about the impact fees he paid in 2006-08 and had sought to be reimbursed. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.











Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy quality.

The Goal: 100 houses. Houses so far: 44







Notably: Something new to be bewildered about. From Statista: “A case on ‘ghost guns’ has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ghost guns are homemade guns that are unserialized and therefore untraceable. Gun rights groups are challenging a regulation brought in under the Biden administration which says that companies selling separate components of a gun must follow the same rules as those who are selling traditional, fully constructed firearms. This includes carrying out background checks on buyers and adding serial numbers to the DIY kits. Manufacturers and pro-gun groups say that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is overstepping its authority by reclassifying gun kits and gun components as firearms, claiming that such weapons kits do not meet the “firearm” definition under law. Anti-gun groups warn, however, that if the restriction is overturned, so-called ghost gun kits could be sold to teenagers, criminals and people with a history of mental illness.” Pro-gun groups prove once again that they are our white collar if red-spattered terrorists.

Now this:









For the full calendar, go here.




