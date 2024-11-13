The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]











In Coming Days:















For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Frederic Jameson died on Sept. 22. He was 90 years old. He was a literary critic and Marxist theorist. He was also twice the winner of the journal Philosophy and Literature’s Bad Writing Award (not that Philosophy and Literature couldn’t win a few itself: the current issue has articles titled “Biofictional Nietzsche among the Biofictionalists” and “Desynonymizing (World) Theory and Poetics.”) Jameson had a lot to do with my quitting my master’s program in history, one thesis short of the degree. I had all my coursework done. But jameson stood in the way of the rest. I was forced into my thesis topic by my two advisers, when–being 22–I didn’t have enough arrogance to push them back and stick to my own ideas. They had me working on something about Hegel, and pushed Jameson on me as source material, as if Hegel wasn’t incomprehensible enough. Looking back, I think they were just trying to get rid of me, since by then I had made the mistake of confessing that I had no interest in a doctorate and planned a career in newspapers, and wrote columns regularly in UNC’s papers, which they very much disliked (one of them was about the master-slave relationship between graduate students and their advisers). Here. See if you can make sense of this, from Jameson’s The Political Unconscious: “Such a catalogue suggests, not merely that Althusser’s critique may be construed much more widely than the work of Hegel, which is its central exhibit (and may find application in thinkers who are expressly non- or anti-Hegelian), but also that what is at stake here would seem significantly related to problems of cultural periodization in general and to that of the category of a historical “period” in particular. However, the more properly Marxist models of “expressive causality” denounced by Althusser are strictured from a rather different perspective as involving the practice of mediation and as dramatizing still relatively idealistic conceptions of both individual and collective praxis: we will return to these two reproaches later in the present chapter.” Don’t wait. Reproach now. He got easier in his later years. By then I was a drop-out. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



