The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

‘No Sex Please, We’re British,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Nov. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. This riotous comic farce notched up a staggeringly successful sixteen-year run in the West End! Peter and Frances could reasonably expect to look forward to a calm, happy start to their married life together. Owing to an unfortunate mistake, however, they find themselves inundated with pornographic material from the “Scandinavian Import Company”. Senior bank officials, Peter’s snobbish mother, and a prim, respectable bank cashier become inextricably entangled in the rambunctious events that follow.











For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The scene above was glimpsed at the Flagler County Republican Party’s campaign tent at the county library on Election day. Note that Sheriff Staly’s bobblehead is in the foreground, with Donald Trump, as a grenade–as a grenade? is anyone a the REC keeping tabs on the megatonnage of irony here?–relegated to the background. The bobblehead was actually part of a fundraiser for the Sheriff’s Office’s annual Shop with a Cop event, where over 100 kids from needier families get to Christmas shop with a deputy and a $200 gift card. The bobbleheads sold for $30 unsigned, $50 signed, raising $9,000 for the event (sheriff’s employees donated $25,000). Thankfully, Trump did not blow up that one. —P.T.

