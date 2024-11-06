The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.
|In Coming Days:
Editorial Notebook: We tried.
—P.T.
Now this: See the translated lyrics below.
They hold each others by the hand
And walk in silence
In those faded cities
which are rocked by drizzle
Only their steps ring
Hummed step by step
They walk in silence
The desperates
They have burnt their wings
They have lost their branches
Shipwrecked in such a way
That death looks white
They come back from loves
They have awaken
They walk silently
The desperates
And I know their way for having walked it
Already more than a hundred times
A hundred times more than halfway
Less old or more bruised
They are going to reach its end
They walk in silence
The desperates
And below the bridge
Water is sweet and deep
Here is the good hostess
Here is the end of the world
They cry their firstname
Like newlyweds
They melt in silence
The desperates
Let stand up the one
who throws them the stone
He only knows of love
The verb “to love oneself”
On the bridge there is nothing left
But a light mist
They are forgotten in silence
The ones who have hoped
Se tiennent par la main
Et marchent en silence
Dans ces villes éteintes
Que le crachin balance
Ne sonnent que leurs pas
Pas à pas fredonnés
Ils marchent en silence
Les désespérés
Ils ont brûlé leurs ailes
Ils ont perdu leurs branches
Tellement naufragés
Que la mort paraît blanche
Ils reviennent d´amour
Ils se sont réveillés
Ils marchent en silence
Les désespérés
Et je sais leur chemin
Pour l´avoir cheminé
Déjà plus de cent fois
Cent fois plus qu´à moitié
Moins vieux ou plus meurtris
Ils vont le terminer
Ils marchent en silence
Les désespérés
Lente sous le pont
L´eau est douce et profonde
Voici la bonne hôtesse
Voici la fin du monde
Ils pleurent leurs prénoms
Comme de jeunes mariés
Et fondent en silence
Les désespérés
Que se lève celui
Qui leur lance la pierre
Ils ne sait de l´amour
Que le verbe “s´aimer”
Sur le pont n´est plus rien
Qu´une brume légère
Ça s´oublie en silence
Ceux qui ont espéré
–Brel’s “Les désespérés” (1965)
