The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Frayed Flag by Bill Day, SaintPetersBlog.com
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.




Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition?  Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room.   If you have your own book, please bring it.  All students of the Course are welcome.  There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.




In Coming Days:







Editorial Notebook: We tried.

P.T.

 

Now this: See the translated lyrics below.




 

For the full calendar, go here.


They hold each others by the hand

And walk in silence

In those faded cities

which are rocked by drizzle

Only their steps ring

Hummed step by step

They walk in silence

The desperates

 

They have burnt their wings

They have lost their branches

Shipwrecked in such a way

That death looks white

They come back from loves

They have awaken

They walk silently

The desperates

 

And I know their way for having walked it

Already more than a hundred times

A hundred times more than halfway

Less old or more bruised

They are going to reach its end

They walk in silence

The desperates

 

And below the bridge

Water is sweet and deep

Here is the good hostess

Here is the end of the world

They cry their firstname

Like newlyweds

They melt in silence

The desperates

 

Let stand up the one

who throws them the stone

He only knows of love

The verb “to love oneself”

On the bridge there is nothing left

But a light mist

They are forgotten in silence

The ones who have hoped

 

Se tiennent par la main

Et marchent en silence

Dans ces villes éteintes

Que le crachin balance

Ne sonnent que leurs pas

Pas à pas fredonnés

Ils marchent en silence

Les désespérés

 

Ils ont brûlé leurs ailes

Ils ont perdu leurs branches

Tellement naufragés

Que la mort paraît blanche

Ils reviennent d´amour

Ils se sont réveillés

Ils marchent en silence

Les désespérés

 

Et je sais leur chemin

Pour l´avoir cheminé

Déjà plus de cent fois

Cent fois plus qu´à moitié

Moins vieux ou plus meurtris

Ils vont le terminer

Ils marchent en silence

Les désespérés

 

Lente sous le pont

L´eau est douce et profonde

Voici la bonne hôtesse

Voici la fin du monde

 

Ils pleurent leurs prénoms

Comme de jeunes mariés

Et fondent en silence

Les désespérés

 

Que se lève celui

Qui leur lance la pierre

Ils ne sait de l´amour

Que le verbe “s´aimer”

 

Sur le pont n´est plus rien

Qu´une brume légère

Ça s´oublie en silence

Ceux qui ont espéré

–Brel’s “Les désespérés”  (1965)

 

