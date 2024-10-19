The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 19, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. Today’s guest: City Manager Dale Martin.

Bunnell’s Italian Festival , Oct. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. The Italian Festival will be a weekend long event with both indoor & outdoor booths/activities. The City is planning a family festival for people to enjoy affordable, healthy, and wholesome fun. Admission to the Festival is FREE with parking being a $1.00 per car donation to the non-profit organization working the parking area. From classic comfort foods to exotic flavors, Bunnell Italian Festival offers a wide range of street food options. We also have a variety of craft beers, wines and cocktails available for purchase. Come hungry and ready to explore. In addition to amazing food, Bunnell Italian Festival also features live music, games and activities for all ages. You can enjoy everything from local bands to international performers.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Maze Days at Cowart Ranch, Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 West Highway 100, Bunnell. $15 per person, children 2 and under free. Get lost on a 5 acre walk through maze (approximately 30-60 minute adventure). Pick the perfect carver or edible pumpkin at our Pumpkin Patch with lots of sunflowers and of picture opportunities! Some pumpkins grown right here on the farm. Try to spot the cattle herd on the Tractor driven Hayrides (approximately 15 minutes). Get up close and friendly with farm animals. (Chickens, goats, calves, pigs and more!) Pony Rides! (Not included with entry- $8 or 2 for $15 & legal guardian must sign waiver). Challenge your friends and family at our hand pumped water driven Ducky Dash game. Roll and Race down our NEW Rat Race game that’s a Ratatoullie blast. And plenty more.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.









Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



Notably: We do not mourn the loss of lives such as Yahya Sinwar’s, the Hamas leader and architect of the Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 Israelis, among many other massacres and bombing campaigns. We do not mourn the loss of lives such as Hassan Nasrallah’s, the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon whose Shiite militants held Lebanon hostage since the early 1980s, who provoked innumerable Israeli incursions, invasions and massacres, and whose name, “victory through God,” was as off the mark as his two fateful and frankly idiotic decisions a) to send his fighters to fight in defense of Syria’s Assad, that other butcher, then to open fire on Israel after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorism. Nasrallah was not a fool, and by some account he knew that he was taking risks and pushing Hezbollah much further than Iran ought to have been allowed to push it. But he complied. He paid the price. So we don’t mourn him or Sinwar. But that doesn’t mean that we celebrate their killers, particularly the one killer: Benjamin Netanyahu (never call him “Bibi,” that boot-licking moniker even the likes of Thomas Friedman still call him), who has nothing–nothing–to credit him above the likes of Sinwar and Nasrallah. (If Stalin had killed Hitler and Mussolini, he would not have been Stalin any less.) Nevertheless, Israel’s mass killer has a chance to partially redeem himself this time: will he agree to a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon? If he doesn’t, his terrorism will earn him a circle of hell even lower than the two mass murderers his forces just killed. —P.T.

