The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Oct. 18: Wandering Spiral Performs at The Gathering Place, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Gathering Place, 204 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The music duo Wandering Spiral, featuring Michelle Davidson and Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s arts and culture writer, will perform original East-West fusion, Buddha lounge and trance soundscapes on sitar, Native American flutes, metal and wooden tongue drums, crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, digital tabla, tribal percussion and ethereal synth. Heather Hodovance will guide participants through opening and closing meditations and intention setting. Cost is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go online at gatheringplace.events or call 386-338-3227. More details here.





Notably: The graph above is a little surprising, if not suspicious. Are Americans really more politically engaged than the French? by that much? Higher than Canada’s? Lower than Mexico’s? Turnout rates alone raise further questions. In 2020 turnout for the presidential election in the United States, though very high relative to previous elections, was just 62.8 percent overall, if calculated by eligible voters–the more correct way to calculate turnout. Among registered voters, turnout was 94 percent. But that’s an artificial figure. In France in 2022, overall turnout was 65.7 percent. If you take turnout among the registered, the figure rises to 72 percent. But the disparity only underscores French engagement: a far greater proportion of the French electorate is registered, compared to the American electorate. That alone suggests more interest in politics there than here. In Mexico, the turnout rate was 66 percent at the last national election, though somehow only 63.4 percent of those registered turned out. Among democracies (excuse me, among republics), the United States is a middling voting nation, well below the majority of nations that hold elections, with Uruguay at the top, followed by Turkey, Peru, Indonesia and Argentina, which also suggests that turnout does not equate to quality governance. See the curious graph below. —P.T.

