The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, phones (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected].

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.









Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See details and agendas here.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

A Community Presentation on Sand Dunes By Florida Sea Grant and UF/IFAS Extension Flagler, 10 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County Office, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). Join Florida Sea Grant and UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County to learn more about the ecology of our beach dunes. Participants will learn about beach dynamics, the role of sand dunes, and how to identify many of the species of plants that grow on our dunes. We will also be sharing information about the participatory science dune monitoring pilot program starting soon along Flagler County beaches and how you can get involved with monitoring the growth of newly planted sea oats. This is a free educational program that is open to all, but advance registration is required due to limited seating in some locations. Event details and registration can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/DunePresentation.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 18: Wandering Spiral Performs at The Gathering Place, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Gathering Place, 204 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The music duo Wandering Spiral, featuring Michelle Davidson and Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s arts and culture writer, will perform original East-West fusion, Buddha lounge and trance soundscapes on sitar, Native American flutes, metal and wooden tongue drums, crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, digital tabla, tribal percussion and ethereal synth. Heather Hodovance will guide participants through opening and closing meditations and intention setting. Cost is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go online at gatheringplace.events or call 386-338-3227. More details here.





Notably: I missed this almost a month ago: Lebanon’s leading novelist and essayist, Elias Khoury, who made the occasional Nobel shortlist, died on Sept. 15. He was 76. L’Orient-Le Jour, the French daily in Beirut, gave him three paragraphs the day he died: “Born in Achrafieh (Beirut) to a middle-class Greek Orthodox Christian family, Khoury became involved with Fateh, the armed wing of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and participated in the Lebanese Civil War as part of the National Movement, a left-wing, pro-Palestinian alliance. He was seriously wounded during the conflict, temporarily losing his sight. Khoury maintained a lifelong commitment to the Palestinian cause and close ties with prominent figures like Mahmoud Darwish and Edward Said. He worked at several Palestinian institutions, including the Institute for Palestine Studies, and served as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Palestine Studies.” The paper gave him a worthier appraisal the next day: “Beirut was one of his great loves. It inhabited him almost as much as he inhabited it. In the Lebanese capital’s finest hours and its saddest, the Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury never stopped coming back. It’s where he was born, and where he breathed his last Sunday, at the age of 76. […] Beirut was home to his commitments before, during and after the civil war, from fighting the Israeli siege in 1982 to opposing Rafic Hariri’s Solidere reconstruction projects in the 1990s. But faced with the gradual decline of a city under the tutelage of Damascus and its allies and ravaged by the corruption of a lawless political class, he was never fooled: “The idea of a renaissance has been very important among Arab intellectuals and poets,” he told Banipal magazine back in 2001. “I don’t think we can raise Beirut from the ashes. In fact, I don’t like the whole phoenix myth, because I think that when someone died, he had to die. You don’t want it to be reborn, you want something else to emerge,” he said, almost two decades before the double explosion in the port. He explained that Beirut was no longer Beirut in his point of view. […] Two subjects recur in the writer’s work: The Lebanese civil war and the Palestinian Nakba. Rania Samara emphasized that “they are constantly recurring in his work, like a haunting leitmotif.” She also detected stylistic evolutions in a body of work where Arabic is first discreetly introduced into a narrative in classical language, before blending “naturally into his style” over time, to the point of becoming “characteristic of his writing.” Of the 14 novels published by Khoury, “Gate of the Sun” remains the most famous, and for good reason: It is the story of the Palestinian exodus and the Nakba. “Along with Mahmoud Darwish and Edward Said, Elias Khoury was able to express the Palestinian soul. He wrote the most beautiful novels about Palestine,” said Leila Shahid, former delegate general of the Palestinian Authority to France and the European Union. “The title ‘Gate of the Sun’ — ‘Bab al-Shams’ in Arabic — even became in 2013 the name of a protest village founded by Palestinian activists near the illegal settlement bloc of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, to protest against the occupation,” she added.” The London Review of Books wrote: “When his early book The Little Mountain (1977) was translated into English in 1988, Edward Said – contrasting him with Naguib Mahfouz – described Khoury in the LRB as a ‘politically committed, and, in his own highly mobile modes, brilliant figure’. A journalist, publisher and ‘highly perceptive critic’ as well as a novelist, Khoury ‘forged (in the Joycean sense) a national and novel, unconventional, postmodern literary career’. He had also been ‘a political militant from his early days, having grown up as a 1960s schoolboy in the turbulent world of Lebanese and Palestinian street politics.’” —P.T.

Now this:









