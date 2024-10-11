The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny (yay!), with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. See previous podcasts here. Today, David welcomes Palm Coast City Council candidates Jeffrey Seib and Ty Miller in a debate-style face-off. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: The billboard above, glimpsed during a recent trip to cancerland, as Cheryl and I sometimes think of Gainesville (kindly: the town’s doctors have so far made cats of us lives-wise), brought to mind a couple of red-stop reflections. The first is a matter of history: progress is an invention, and a recent one. As Hannah Arendt writes (in On Violence, of all places), “The notion that there is such a thing as progress of mankind as a whole was unknown prior to the seventeenth century, developed into a rather common opinion among the eighteenth-century hommes de lettres, and became an almost universally accepted dogma in the nineteenth.” Before the Enlightenment, there was no such thing as expecting that society could “progress” toward something bigger, better, richer. There was teleology (defined as explaining anything by its alleged final cause, which requires a lot of imagination, sizeable balls, and a lot of arrogance). But teleology is not progress. I’d argue that as a precursor of ends-justify-means ideology, it’s the opposite of progress. Teleology is religion’s friend, so ironically it cannot be the friend of progress, even though what I’m getting at is the second thought that this billboard elicited: the utter falsehood of its anthropomorphic hopefulness. Human progress has no finish line? I can picture a mushroom cloud or two, or the finish line we are rapidly approaching by way of climate change, if it’s humanity as a whole we are imagining. But the billboard’s other falsehood is its message. It’s not aimed at “humanity,” but at the single human being eying the billboard at a red light. It is a sales pitch. Shop your illness with us: you’ll be happy. But it is only about finish lines. What UF sells, what we all sell each other in the end, what we sell ourselves, is that delay from the finish line. The last thing we want is to hurdle and hurtle toward it. If it’s finish lines we’re being honest about, and how can we not be, the last thing we want to be is that athlete, who–assuming he’s not an AI creation–will face his finish line no differently than the rest of us, immortalized though he might illusorily be on a marketing billboard for the year or two UF will use that pitch. Then what? Discarded. Done. Finished. Marketing campaigns have shorter lives than wild kittens. Human progress has no finish line because it is its own illusion. —P.T.

Now this:









