The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Today at a Glance:

Nobel Prize Week. Today: Chemistry, announced at 5:45 a.m. Palm Coast time at the earliest, 11:45 a.m. at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden, streamed live here or below:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]











In Coming Days:





Oct. 10: Groundbreaking for Fire Station 26 in Seminole Woods: Palm Coast government hosts a groundbreaking for the future Fire Station 26 at 72 Airport Commerce Center--the road opposite Ulaturn Trail in Seminole Woods--at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The brief ceremony, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be held at the site. Parking will be available along Airport Commerce Center Way, and attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes due to the site’s terrain. Wharton & Schultz is the lead construction firm for the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months. Funding for Fire Station 26 comes from fire impact fees and a $5 million state appropriation of public dollars.



Oct. 10: Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Residents are encouraged to join this important conversation to help strengthen community ties and ensure that every voice plays a role in shaping the future of Palm Coast. Pontieri will discuss economic development in the city and answer questions from attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage and share your thoughts.



Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: This is one of those indices (or indexes, if you prefer: free country, free vocab) worth marking each year when Freedom House produces it. We’re still in the blue, though when you look closely, the map also shows Israel in the blue: curious how you can be a free country even when you occupy, subjugate and massacre 4 million people. Good to see Mongolia as its own little Mediterranean between the Russian and Chinese land masses. As for the United States: yes, we are free by most measures, but our freedom to be smug about it is an indication that we’re losing an understanding of what it means to be free: if we’re not interested in protecting others’ freedoms, even–and especially–those freedoms that run counter to ours, then we are are their prison bars. I also note a touch of orange just above Israel: Lebanon is given the partly-free nod. Like Mexico, India and Mauritania, the one country where, as I recall, slavery is still customarily practiced. From Freedom House: “Global freedom declined for the 18th consecutive year in 2023. The breadth and depth of the deterioration were extensive. Political rights and civil liberties were diminished in 52 countries, while only 21 countries made improvements. Flawed elections and armed conflict contributed to the decline, endangering freedom and causing severe human suffering. Widespread problems with elections, including violence and manipulation, drove deterioration in rights and freedoms.” And so on. Any wonder what we’ll be saying the morning after Nov. 5, as we all look like Jason Robards in the rubble of Lawrence? —P.T.

