The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 7, 2024

Today at a Glance:

Nobel Prize Week. Today: Medicine, announced at 5:30 a.m. Palm Coast time, 11:30 a.m. at the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen, Sweden, streamed live here or below:

In Court: Today is Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols’s first day as Flagler County’s felony judge. Starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.











In Coming Days:





Oct. 10: Groundbreaking for Fire Station 26 in Seminole Woods: Palm Coast government hosts a groundbreaking for the future Fire Station 26 at 72 Airport Commerce Center--the road opposite Ulaturn Trail in Seminole Woods--at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The brief ceremony, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be held at the site. Parking will be available along Airport Commerce Center Way, and attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes due to the site’s terrain. Wharton & Schultz is the lead construction firm for the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months. Funding for Fire Station 26 comes from fire impact fees and a $5 million state appropriation of public dollars.



Oct. 10: Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Residents are encouraged to join this important conversation to help strengthen community ties and ensure that every voice plays a role in shaping the future of Palm Coast. Pontieri will discuss economic development in the city and answer questions from attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage and share your thoughts.



Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: Vance is comfortable with Trump’s brand of confidence-man dishonesty, whether it’s adding imaginary floors to towers, imagining record crowds at an inaugural, rewriting the passion of Christ as a stolen election or framing a confessional in–to borrow Tony Tulathimutte‘s phrase–the “fetish necklace of martyrdom.” If it advances the story, don’t just go with it. Make it the story. “I call it truthful hyperbole,” Trump wrote in his Deal. “It’s an innocent form of exaggeration–and a very effective form of promotion.” Vance uses the technique when he describes his childhood in “poverty” or identifies as a “hillbilly” though he grew up in middle class homes in an exurb of Cincinnati, when he gloms onto a few strands of Appalachian DNA as if it were his Mayflower, or when he frames his military service as “going to war” with the few and the proud in Iraq, though he was never in combat. To the extent that he spent any time in Iraq at all, he was a PR man giving reporters tours and occasionally playing soccer with voiceless natives. He spent the majority of his four years in public affairs assignments stateside, close enough for regular trips home to the exurb. (Vance’s criticism of Tim Walz’s military record is especially disingenuous.) Hillbilly Elegy is in that public affairs tradition. It is an extended advertisement to oneself with Vance almost as its exclusive subject but mostly free of turgid prose, which helped him seduce reviewers. It is not, as its problematic subtitle claims, “A memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” I don’t think you can justly claim to be writing about an entire culture based on your grandparent’s alternations between violence and tough love, your mother’s drug addiction, a brief stint as a cashier and another as a forklift operator, a few words about an aunt and a sister and lunch with “a sweet kid with a big heart and a quiet manner” called Brian. Yet those, plus two deceptively cited reports, are the sum total of Vance’s evidence. That’s what he distilled into culture-defining conclusions that led an impressionable New York Times reviewer to see him as “a fiercely astute social critic of the sort we desperately need right now.” –From “Deconstruction J.D. Vance’s Fictions.”

Now this:









