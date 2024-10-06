The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Pink Army Run in Town Center: The City of Palm Coast joins AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation for the Annual Pink on Parade 5K Run/Walk (aka Pink Army) and the 1-mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk/Pink Out Your Pet Contest (sponsored by the Flagler Humane Society). Proceeds stay in Flagler County to assist qualified individuals with early detection screenings, cancer-related education, materials, and cancer diagnostic testing. Packet pickup will be available on race day beginning at 6:30am at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Registration and payment will be accepted the morning of the race. Pink on Parade at 7:45 a.m., Pink Carpet Pooch Strut at 7:55, and 1-mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk at 8. Costs are $40 for entry in Pink on Parade 5k and the One-mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk, $20 for students under 18.

Creekside Music and Arts Festival cancelled: Today’s Creekside Festival was cancelled due to excessive rain. at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, Fla., Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, admission is $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Free parking. Gather under the majestic oaks for this local tradition that celebrates the natural beauty of Northeast Florida. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of music including bluegrass, country, rock & classic hits. Shop rows of unique arts & craft vendors. There’ll be historic demonstrations from a blacksmith, a fur trapper and pottery wheel creations. Kids zone with train rides, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, bounce houses. Big food court. Fall festival brews in the beer garden. Explore the Princess Lodge and other historic sites. Organized by Flagler Broadcasting.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.











In Coming Days:





Oct. 10: Groundbreaking for Fire Station 26 in Seminole Woods: Palm Coast government hosts a groundbreaking for the future Fire Station 26 at 72 Airport Commerce Center--the road opposite Ulaturn Trail in Seminole Woods--at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The brief ceremony, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be held at the site. Parking will be available along Airport Commerce Center Way, and attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes due to the site’s terrain. Wharton & Schultz is the lead construction firm for the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months. Funding for Fire Station 26 comes from fire impact fees and a $5 million state appropriation of public dollars.



Oct. 10: Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Residents are encouraged to join this important conversation to help strengthen community ties and ensure that every voice plays a role in shaping the future of Palm Coast. Pontieri will discuss economic development in the city and answer questions from attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage and share your thoughts.



Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: “Boots on the ground.” Am I the only one to think the phrase among those best retired, if not taken out back and shot? You hear it everywhere, all the time. Of course you hear it in relation to military “deployments” (another word civilians love to use when they want to feel more brawny than they could ever possibly be). But you hear it said mostly by civilians. In major storms, at corporate retreats, in sports. The journalist Karl Zinsmeister, not satisfied with prostituting himself and the profession as an “embed” in the early days of the Iraq war, titled his book that way. Wikipedia tells us the expression “certainly dates back at least to British officer Robert Grainger Ker Thompson, strategist of the British counter-insurgency efforts against the Malayan National Liberation Army during the Malayan Emergency” (“Malayan Emergency” being an insurer-pandering euphemism worth its own eulogy). But the BBC tells us that Thompson only “came close to using” the phrase, titling one of his chapters with the more effete “Feet on the Ground.” William Safire in a 2008 “On Language” column on “Let’s do this” and “boots on the ground” attributes the phrase’s origin to that Carter’s failed rescue of the hostages in Iran, which ended with the death of eight American servicemen in the Iranian desert. General Volney Warner was quoted in the Christian Science Monitor as saying: “Many American strategists now argue that even light, token U.S. land forces — ‘getting U.S. combat boots on the ground’ would signal to an enemy that the U.S. . . . can only be dislodged at the risk of war.” To which Safire added: “The vivid figure of speech soon triumphed over the formal ‘infantry in the field.'” Boots as people. It’s easier to say boots than to say men and women, easier to de-personalize than to humanize, and to kick it off with boots on the ground revs up the imagery of power and conquest at home. It browns the brawn to a crisp, ready acquiescence: hell yeah, more boots on the ground. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



