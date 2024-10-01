The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s National Night Out is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. It’s free. Join the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League, and community partners for a night of fun, food, and safety information. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: There’s a good deal of anxiety about violence in the aftermath of the Nov. 5 election. But it’s one-sided. There’s no anxiety if Trump wins. No anxiety that violence would result, that is. Talk of violence is associated exclusively with a Harris win. It’s a strange paradox: I am not worried for my safety if Trump wins, though I’ll loathe the result. There’ll be a pall over the country if he does. But it’ll be calm, as in the aftermath of a nuclear bombing, when all the firestorms have gone out and mere radiated ash is still falling like snow. But I am worried for my safety if Harris wins. We live in a scarlet county. It’s under control. But you never know. Who had imagined Jan. 6 before Jan. 6? (Who had imagined that there could be such an incongruity as “Moms for Liberty,” the very moms banning books and genitally mutilating their children’s gender journeys?) That tells you all there is to know about this election. Harris and her supporters, who will unquestionably be in a majority of millions regardless of the outcome on Nov. 5, will concede and accept the results if she loses. Most of them will, anyway. Some of those who won;t will talk about going to Canada or Mexico or Tenerife, some will wail louder than muezzins in mourning, and some might even contemplate a warm Roman bath. But none, safe to say, will take to the streets, break glass, break down doors, or invade capitols. We know this. We know this because for all the fury and occasional, riotous violence the left is capable of, the left accepts the validity of elections, win or lose. We know that right wingers do not. To this day, 63 percent of Republicans—63 percent!–still believe that the 2020 election was “stolen.” 31 percent of independents do. Four points more than in 2021. Only 6 percent of democrats do, though two points more than in 2020. And 60 percent of white, evangelical protestants do. We also know that political violence, while relatively rare in the last couple of generations, is still one of the great simmering calderas in this country, like the caldera beneath Yellowstone. It lays dormant for an eternity. Then it blows. But when it blows… Put another way, and to borrow from Faulkner, “fascism is never dead. It’s not even past.” —P.T.

