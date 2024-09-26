The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 26, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 101. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3am. Low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Closures: Flagler County schools, the county courthouse, Daytona State College are all closed today due to Hurricane Helene.

Drug Court has been cancelled for today, as have all court proceedings.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meeting scheduled for today has been postponed to Oct. 3.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee has been cancelled.

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a special meeting to approve its budget at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but its scheduled regular meeting’s agenda is postponed to the Oct. 10 meeting. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.











In Coming Days:









Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Here’s a thought by Mikhail Bakunin I wish informed the residents of DeSantistan who cheer every time they ban a book, rewrite Black history when they’re not censoring it, vilify transgender people, fabricate murderous doubt about vaccines and call it all “free Florida.” Bakunin was an anarchist, though the term as it was applied then is not the same term as it is applied today. Tormentors, to him and to society, were “priests, monarchs, statesmen, soldiers, officials, financiers, capitalists, moneylenders, lawyers.” He died in 1876, “a Columbus, as Herzen said, without America,” Barbara Tuchman reminds us. He was a favorite of the likes of Edward Abbey–the Edward Abbey of The Monkeywrench Gang, who obviously appreciated a Bakunin thought such as: “There are times when creation can be achieved only through destruction. The urge to destroy is then a creative urge.”) I can see the attraction. Anthony Burgess believed, not in a flattering way, that Bakunin inspired the 1960s student movement in France and the United States. But Burgess was a reactionary at heart. Of course he wouldn’t approve, though he had every reason not to approve of Bakunin’s rank and ugly anti-Semitism: whether he as a man of his time or not, anti-Semitism isn’t the sort of thing you can excuse, whatever the time, whatever the circumstances. Nor slavery. No such thing as a man of his times in those circumstances. That aside, maybe we ought to read Bakunin a bit more often. So that line, epitaph to DeSantistan: “I am truly free only when all human beings, men and women, are equally free. The freedom of other men, far from negating or limiting my freedom, is, on the contrary, its necessary premise and confirmation.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



