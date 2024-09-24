The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council’s workshop has been cancelled, due to most of the council members having Covid. The meeting was to be at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a special workshop-listening session at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall regarding the proposed annexation and rezoning of Veranda Bay, the development at the edge of town on John Anderson Highway. See: “Annexation Into Flagler Beach of 2,700-Home Development Crosses Key 1st Hurdles, With Some Public Opposition.”

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.











In Coming Days:









Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Editorial Notebook: In Lebanon, you can time an Israeli assault to American communiques there. You can time then to when the American Embassy lets its citizens know that they should get the hell out. Like when rats sense something is amiss on ship and scurry. It’s Lebanon’s version of the cone of probability–the National Hurricane Center’s cone–sitting all this months just far enough to let one’s guard down, then shifting just enough to make you its bulls eye. It’s happened, like clockwork, before every major Israeli assault. There was 1978, there was 1982, there was 1996, there was 2006. Those were the major ones, unlike the daily insults of Israeli jets’ violation of Lebanese airspace, when they like to break the sound barrier just to frighten everyone below, animals included, their literal daily blasts of arrogance, or unlike the regular bombing runs any time a Hezbollah militant happens to spit past the border fence. The hospitals literally prepared for the attack before it happened the same way we prepare for hurricanes. They knew it was coming. This is where I’m required to say–to denounce–Hezbollah, as most Lebanese who aren’t Shiites always do, in peace or war: we hate Hezbollah. But we also understand its violence. Unlike the PLO< Hezbollah is indigenous to the Lebanese south. Its fief is endlessly violated by Israel’s impudence. In this case Netanyahu has been looking to get something started: he is seeing his massacres in Gaza peter out. He needs to stretch out the killing, at least until rump is elected. That’s his end game: his reset, if Trump regains the White House. But he cant make peace until then, can’t give Biden and the Democrats the satisfaction. He needs war. So does Trump. So Monday he unleashed his well-trained killers. They struck at least 800 sites (at least at the time when I was writing this), putting in motion the other ritual: if Americans fly out and ship out, the Lebanese jam the highways, heading north, though that’s not always wise. The Israelis like to strike highways. They like to demolish infrastructure, not just human beings, not just children. Reporters are calling it the deadliest day since 2006, when George W. Bush and Coni Rice stood by and watched it happen, a clap short of cheering. Hundreds dead already, a thousand injured. Mostly with American-made ordnance. Over here the fuckers will justify it, repeat the old mantras about terrorists and Israeli self-defense and all other tired tropes trotted out of AIPAC’s basements for easy consumption, and the days will accumulate with Hezbollah missiles one way and Israeli attacks the other until Israel, it its eternal imbecility and lust for mass murder, invades again, to gain nothing more than it has in Gaza. The juxtaposition is just too bewildering. —P.T.

Now this:









