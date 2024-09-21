The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 21, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in the event is not restricted to those on foot. Boaters are encouraged to volunteer to work in saltwater canals and intracoastal waterways while walkers can clear the paths and trails alongside the waterway. On the day of the event, volunteers will meet in the Sunshine Room at the Palm Coast Community Center and will receive a t-shirt, trash bags, gloves, and a safety sheet. Trash can be placed in dumpsters at select city parks and under the toll bridge. Register here.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Jesus Christ Superstar at City Rep Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, when at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. One of the great rock musicals of all time takes us on a spiritual, emotional and provocative journey that enthralls, edifies and invigorates us. With an all female cast, the CRT production explores these compelling themes from a different perspective. The ride of a lifetime.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Is print making a comeback? “This week,” the Times reported in mid-August, “This week, The Onion began distributing a print edition for the first time in more than a decade and will soon deliver it monthly to everyone who subscribes to its site. The move is a throwback to the publication’s roots as a campus weekly in the late 1980s. […] The print edition is part of a variety of perks that the company plans to offer online subscribers, who pay $5 a month.” The Economist’s headline was snappier: “The Onion’s cutting edge: paper: A new era dawns for America’s self-declared finest news source.” Ben Collins, a former NBC reporter, is now the CEO of Global Tetrahedron, which owns the paper. “I just didn’t want this thing to go away,” he says. “Will it work? Mr Collins claims that the Onion has already beaten their target for print subscribers four-fold. The paper has readers who have known it for decades; many have missed the print version. Online, po-faced outrage stifles satire, and it is harder to maintain a distinctive brand when so many readers flit in from social media or search engines, suggests Chad Nackers, the editor-in-chief. Print provides a chance to do more daring, extended jokes again, and build a new fanbase.” The timing is not bad either. Four more years of Trump should be a boon. An easy headline last week: “Ohioan Disturbed By Reports Of Haitians Eating Vegetables.” Or: “Vatican City Police Unveil New Unit Of Sin-Sniffing Dogs.” It’s no Charlie Hebdo or Le Canard enchaîné, but we’ll take what we can, though $99 for just 12 issues seems a bit steep.

