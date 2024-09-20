The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 20, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Jesus Christ Superstar at City Rep Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, when at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. One of the great rock musicals of all time takes us on a spiritual, emotional and provocative journey that enthralls, edifies and invigorates us. With an all female cast, the CRT production explores these compelling themes from a different perspective. The ride of a lifetime.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.











In Coming Days:









Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: That scene, that car, that strange attempt at moralist advertising, was glimpsed at the county courthouse the other morning just before a scabrous hearing that had me thinking friends don’t let friends go to scabrous hearing. It’s an odd, vaguely threatening message: are those friends hoping for their cut at the life insurance? What if the poor schmuck has no friends? Why aren’t you out there badgering your representatives not to bankrupt social security? And what are you proposing, that friends have an intervention and force the eventual retiree, or eventual stiff, to get with All State and bankrupt him-or-herself with premiums? I would have called to get clearer answers. But the number is missing a marble. —P.T.

Now this:

<br />









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



