The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 20, 2024

cell phones shool shooters
From Clay Jones: “The 14-year-old who killed four of his classmates [last week] and injured nine others was suspected during the last school year of making online threats. […] The kid told law enforcement that he’d never joke about something as horrible as a school shooting. His father, who told police at the time they only had guns for hunting, was warned to keep the weapons away from his son. Even though his dad claimed they only had hunting rifles, the kid “shot up” his school with an assault rifle. But good news! Cellphone bans are spreading to schools throughout the nation. Los Angeles and Las Vegas have banned cellphones in their districts and statewide bans are taking affect in Louisiana, Florida, Indiana, and South Carolina. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is advising schools throughout the state to ban cellphones. […] We’re real good at banning books, drag queens, Black history, and cellphones. What we’re not good at is banning stuff that actually harms our kids. What would “make sense” would be banning what’s actually killing our kids. Do you know what’s more distracting than a cellphone? An AR15 in your face.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.




Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality CheckSee previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Jesus Christ Superstar at City Rep Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, when at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. One of the great rock musicals of all time takes us on a spiritual, emotional and provocative journey that enthralls, edifies and invigorates us. With an all female cast, the CRT production explores these compelling themes from a different perspective. The ride of a lifetime.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.



In Coming Days:




Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.


Notably: That scene, that car, that strange attempt at moralist advertising, was glimpsed at the county courthouse the other morning just before a scabrous hearing that had me thinking friends don’t let friends go to scabrous hearing. It’s an odd, vaguely threatening message: are those friends hoping for their cut at the life insurance? What if the poor schmuck has no friends? Why aren’t you out there badgering your representatives not to bankrupt social security? And what are you proposing, that friends have an intervention and force the eventual retiree, or eventual stiff, to get with All State and bankrupt him-or-herself with premiums? I would have called to get clearer answers. But the number is missing a marble.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

September 2024
palm coast democratic club
Friday, Sep 20
12:15 pm - 1:15 pm

Blue 24 Forum

Palm Coast Community Center
FlaglerLive

I stood up. For a moment I saw Gloria again, siting on that bench on the pier. The bullet had just struck her in the side of the head; the blood had not even started to flow. The flash from the pistol still lighted her face. Everything was plain as day. She was completely relaxed, was completely comfortable. The impact of the bullet had turned her head a little away from me; I did not have a perfect profile view but I could see enough of her face and her lips to know she was smiling. The Prosecuting Attorney was wrong when he told the jury she died in agony, friendless, alone except for her brutal murderer, out there in that black night on the edge of the Pacific. He was as wrong as a man can be. She did not die in agony. She was relaxed and comfortable and she was smiling. It was the first time I had ever seen her smile. How could she have been in agony then? And she wasn’t friendless. I was her very best friend. I was her only friend. So how could she have been friendless?

–From Horace McCoy’s They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (1935).

 

