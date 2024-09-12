The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon 32164. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. (Note the new time.) This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture. Microorganisms provide a large amount of the current drugs. Especially among the antibiotics and anti-cancer treatments, over 65% of our clinical treatments were directly derived or inspired from microbes. In this lecture, Dr. Loesgen will give a background on microbial chemical warfare or the chemical language of microbes, illustrate their impact on human health, and connect to ongoing microbial explorations in the Loesgen Lab at Whitney (and many labs worldwide) with stories from microbes sampled worldwide. She will take you on a journey around the globe on our drug hunt. Our global microbiomes are an exquisite source for interesting and useful chemicals, we need to protect them. Dr. Sandra Loesgen is focused on understanding the diversity and bioactivity of the chemicals produced by microorganisms. She employs a multi-disciplinary approach to isolate compounds produced by terrestrial and marine microbes to identify chemicals with functions in the microbiome and the ecosystem but also can serve as drug leads for medical applications.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.

Sept. 16: NAACP Candidate Forum: The NAACP Flagler Branch hosts a candidate forum featuring local candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Palm Coast City Council, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.



September 17: Celebrate Constitution Day With County Judge Andrea Totten, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The special Constitution Day program features the Honorable Andrea K. Totten in the Doug Cisney Room. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the significance of the United States Constitution and its impact on our lives today. Judge Totten will share her insights into the importance of upholding constitutional principles in our democracy. Engage in enlightening discussions, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of the Constitution's role in shaping our nation's history and future. Don't miss this enlightening and educational event at the heart of our community's civic engagement.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: Among the endless streams, riches and shocks of Americana I continue to discover is this: the dance marathons of the 1920s and 30s, those incredibly exploitative, sadistic shows involving young people competing for $1,000 prizes by taking part in 1,000-hour dance marathons. Yes, 1,000 hours, or 42 days of dancing, with only 10 to 15-minute breaks per hour, otherwise, if they stopped moving, if their knees touched the floor, if they fainted and could not be revived by “helpers,” or a dunk in an ice bucket, they were eliminated. Spectators turned out to these things in masses. At 25 cents, it was cheap entertainment, like Rome’s gladiatorial shows. They came out to watch people suffer. There was nothing else to it. Their 25 cents was admission enough for as long as they could stay, though if they returned the next day, after eight hours’ rets, they had to pay another 25 cents. Promoters put on all sorts of peripheral shows, marrying contestants or throwing in more grueling tests along the way. Moralist societies, the moms for liberty types of their day, would complain–not because it was unhealthy for the contestants, or dangerous, but because it was “degrading,” because they wore skimpy clothes, because they took their rest on cots on the dance floor, because there were occasional escapes under the rafters. I got my own ice-bucket wake-up to all this reading Horace McCoy’s They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, the 1935 noir novel that packs a lot more than crime porn. It’s more along the lines of something Sartre might have envied writing. It’s depressing, some scenes are devastating, the rawness of Gloria’s nihilism makes Bazarov seem like a butterfly caught in Nabokov’s net. And as history of that era , it’s as good as Schlesinger and Steinbeck. And it reminds you that we’re still the lurid, willing spectators to others’ suffering, now more often through TV. “Tonight I find the new sensation, Survivor, on CBS, where “real people” are struggling to light a fire on their desert island,” Barbara Ehrenreich wrote in Nickel and Dimed, her book on the institutionalization of Depression-like America for a third of the population. “Who are these nutcases who would volunteer for an artificially daunting situation in order to entertain millions of strangers with their half-assed efforts to survive?” Don’t miss the quote below. —P.T.

