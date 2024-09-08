The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Sunday Night: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Ride: The Knights of the Inferno Firefighters Motorcycle Club Palm Coast Chapter, The Punishers LE Motorcycle club Flagler Chapter & Flagler County Government Services are proud to present the 18th annual 9/11 Memorial ride and ceremony to remember those we have lost on September 11, 2001. This years 9/11 ride and ceremony will take place on Sunday September 8th. Ride out to the Flagler County Courthouse 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell for free registration starting at 8:30 am. Ceremony open to riders and the public begins at 9:30am. The police escorted ride starts at 10:30am. (route TBD) ending at 1405 Saloon E. Moody Blvd (S R 100) Bunnell with free food and live music. For details and questions contact Joe Vece at 386-931-3779 or visit our website: WWW.memorialrun911.com. Sponsored by Politis & Matovina, PA, Monster Motorcycles,1405 Saloon & Tropical Enterprises.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Modern Jewish Food Festival, hosted by Chabad @ the Beaches Center for Jewish Life at Margaritaville Hotel, 715 First Street, Jacksonville Beach, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 admission at the door. A mix of international and Israeli food, shofar factory, ceramic painting, kids’ activities.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.











In Coming Days:





Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Lexicomania: This Wikipedia definition of “Graphomania (from Ancient Greek: γρᾰ́φειν, gráphein, lit. ’to write’; and μᾰνῐ́ᾱ, maníā, lit. ’madness, frenzy’),” seems an apt explanation of FlaglerLive’s comment section from time to time: “also known as scribomania, is an obsessive impulse to write.When used in a specific psychiatric context, it labels a morbid mental condition which results in writing rambling and confused statements, often degenerating into a meaningless succession of words or even nonsense then called graphorrhea (see hypergraphia). The term “graphomania” was used in the early 19th century by Esquirol and later by Eugen Bleuler, becoming more or less common. Graphomania is related to typomania, which is obsessiveness with seeing one’s name in publication or with writing for being published, excessive symbolism or typology.” I came across the term by chance one raining morning before dawn last week as I was reading Joseph Brodsky’s Watermark, in this line: “Many an American graphomaniac has found in Ezra Pound both a master and a martyr.” He’s using the word either cheekily or inaccurately, or maybe to boast of his ability–like Anthony Burgess, like Joyce in Finnegans Wake, like Alexander Theroux–to use it in a sentence, as we graphomaniacs so often like to do. I will have to find a way to slip it into future FlaglerLive articles. Plural. Brodsky, incidentally, was the exiled Russian poet who won the Nobel in 1987. —P.T.

