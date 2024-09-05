The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 5, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.



Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 and each Thursday thereafter until Election Day, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.











Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Diary: It was a little shocking to hear the other day that WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York, a staple of the AM dial for about 60 years, was ending. Starting this month it’s WHSQ. It’s an ESPN all-sports talk station. It’s not just that the American proclivity for talking about sports is as mysterious as quantum physics (can you really talk about a baseball game, or the Super Bowl, for more than five minutes?) but it’s this shift away from anything civic or useful or informative that keeps transforming this culture into a bore. Growing up in new York I occasionally listened to the all-news station, fascinated that there could be so much to fill every hour, though in reality there wasn’t that much, even in New York City: stories were repeated, the weather, traffic, sports and ads took up enormous chunks of time. I didn’t listen to the station for news, really, especially when I left New York and could still catch it on my old radio late at night, even in North Carolina. I listened just to hear the sounds of New York, to hear the newscaster say they were at such and such a street in Queens, or Brooklyn, or reporting on some unusual peel of paint on the Williamsburg Bridge. It was like a Woody Allen slice of life from the city, but not just narrowed to Manhattan. It was also the station my father had at his desk at WCBS TV, where he was an overnight assignment editor, and where I accompanied him on many occasions, so I could spend hours in the teletype machine, watching the news from UPI and AP and Reuters clank in from all over the globe and pretend I was in the business. WCBS Newsradio back then always played with the sound of those teletypes in the background. I couldn’t understand how he could concentrate with the radio on all the time, but to him, too, it was background noise. He loved the city, and 880 was its soundtrack. Now it’s gone. —P.T.

