The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Weather: A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at a Glance:

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets roughly quarterly.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler County Commission holds the first of two public hearings to approve its budget and next year’s property tax rate, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 5 p.m.

A Flagler County Commission Workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the issues at Bulow RV Park, where in January–the last time the commission held a workshop on this very subject–residents were saying they were being unfairly evicted.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.









Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

“An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.











In Coming Days:





Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: Last week I covered U.S. Rep Mike Waltz’s second visit to Flagler Beach in a couple of months, the first for the groundbreaking of the beach renourishment project, the second for its almost-conclusion. It was surreal. Everyone pretended that Waltz was a friend of the environment, a friend of beach renourishment, a friend of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Here were county commissioners begging him for more support to extend the renourishment boundaries north, to battle erosion caused by rising seas and climate change. Here was the Flagler Beach city manager, standing on the old pier, describing to him how the new pier will rise 27 feet above sea level, obviously to compensate for rising seas and climate change, though the manager didn’t add that last part. Out of courtesy maybe. Because we were all pretending. Here were 1.3 million cubic yards of sand just dredged and dump on 3.2 miles of beach, beneath Waltz’s feet, to make up for two decades of erosion due to rising seas and climate change. And here he was taking a selfie video with it all in the background. I don’t know what he said. But we all know what he said at the Republican National Convention a few months ago: “Drill, baby, drill,” deriding renewables and saying how we will “flood the world with clean, cheap American oil and gas. Drill baby drill.” Clean oil. I never heard of that one. “Flood the world” was a nice touch, too, a Freudian acknowledgement that that’s exactly what that sort of recklessness would do. Flood 10 percent of the world’s surface area, its coasts, out of existence by 2100, ours among them. You can see his three-minute speech in full below. —P.T.

Now this:









