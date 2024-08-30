The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 30, 2024

Weather: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.









A tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph and approaches the Lesser Antilles. The system is then forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across portions of the eastern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of next week. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. David and his guests talk about the recent election and what’s next. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.











In Coming Days:





Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Le Petit Journal was once one of France’s most-read dailies, reaching 2 million readers at one point, the world’s biggest circulation. It was also a reactionary, at times anti-Semitic paper, always anti-immigrant. It is entirely archived at Gallica, the great online version of France’s national library. I clicked on a date at rando: January 24, 1935. There it was above the fold, an article about migrants from Germany creating an “immigration problem” for France: “Should they be welcomed with suspicion, or, instead, should they be helped to become good French citizens?” The question is itself suspicious. The article isn’t more reassuring: “The most enduring prejudice against migrants is a sort of fear of being conquered or exploited by them.” It’s replacement-theory bunk almost 100 years ago. Little has changed there. The prejudice has not quite been a French export: the United States has always had a love-hate relationship with its migrants (see America For Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States, by Erika Lee). But now it’s more front-page here, the way it was in France in 1935. The eeriness of the year is unnerving. Germans were evading Hitler, and many of them would end up getting shipped right back to their death in concentration camps once Nazis occupied France and used collaborators to make the trains to Auschwitz run on time. Over here the aim on the reactionary side is to recreate what Eisenhower did with his wetback program in the 1950s, “the largest mass deportation in American history,” on a larger scale. “Fascism a la Mode: In France, the far right presses for national purity,” read the headline to an article by D.Z. Mairowitz in Harper’s in 1997. Of course it was a la mode in 1935, too. That headline is now perfectly American, at least in some circles, just as whites are verging on becoming the country’s largest minority. Their agony will not be pretty, or safe for many of us. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



