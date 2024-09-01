The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 1, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Storywalk with Parker The Pelican, 7 a.m. at Palm Coast’s Linear Park, 31 Greenway Court, Palm Coast, beginning at the Linear Park trailhead and continuing onto St. Joe Walkway, the StoryWalk® features kiosks spread over a half-mile that contain the pages of a themed story. Families can walk the trail and enjoy the story, combining literacy and time in nature. There is a very special anniversary-themed story for September, StoryWalk with Parker the Pelican, that will take you through the history of Palm Coast.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Yael ZaZa Flamenca, 11 a.m. at Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, 95 Cordova St, 32084, St. Augustine, St. Augustine.













Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Editorial notebook: In 1962 the American historian Daniel Boorstin published The Image: A Guide to Pseudo-Events in America, a book that analyzing the replacement of news with the packaging of manufactured news events, from so-called “press releases,” better referred to as handouts, to “press conferences,” to other productions manipulating the press to predetermined end. It’s gotten much worse since. “In 1947,” he wrote, “there were about twice as many government press agents engaged in preparing news releases as there were newsmen gathering them in.” If you just look at Flagler County, a few of the local governments or agencies–Palm Coast, the county, the sheriff, the school board–have no fewer than a dozen people in their “marketing and communications” divisions between them, or about three times the number of reporters seriously covering the county. We daily swim in floods of “releases” and manufactured events anywhere you look, not just locally. The Kamala Harris interview on CNN a few days ago was, primarily, one of those pseudo events. It should not have been news. An interview with a presidential candidate should not in and of itself be the news. It should be routine, an almost everyday thing, front-paged only by the outfit that may have that day’s interview, if even then. Woodrow Wilson had his issues as a president, but he literally allowed the public to walk in and out of the executive branches and the White House to see officials in action, and instituted the first press conferences: “At 12:45 on March 15, 1913,” A. Scott Berg writes in his 2013 biography of Wilson, “the Wilson Administration made history when it established what would become a convention of the Presidency. That Saturday afternoon, [presidential secretary Joseph] Tumulty ushered 125 members of the press corps into Wilson’s office; and for the first time, a President held a White House press conference. Wilson was hardly the first President to talk to a journalist, indeed, Taft met occasionally with newspapermen after hours and granted them a few minutes of questions; and TR cherry-picked members of his “newspaper cabinet,” allowing them to transcribe what he chose to dictate. To promote government transparency, Wilson announced that he intended to schedule regular conferences at which any journalist could ask whatever he wanted.” FDR and LBJ were always surrounded by reporters, though each also waged war on the press in his own way (as did Obama). Even Trump, for that matter, though he surrounds himself with sycophants. Still. He’s doing a better job of granting access than Harris, who’s moved into the cocoon Biden lived in for the duration of the 2020 campaign, with Covid as his excuse. She has no excuse. She’s hiding, which is a shame. The CNN interview was not enlightening, other than to highlight the distance between her and the press, what’s left of it, and the arrogance of candidates we now accept as normal. Of course Harris is the better candidate. That’s not in question. Amoebas and bacteria are better candidates than Trump. But if Harris is defeated, as still appears to be more likely than not, this distance, this Clintonian arrogance we thought she was past, will be among the reasons. —P.T.

