The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Joint Workshop Between County Commission and Palm Coast Council, 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The two governments will discuss recent controversies at the Flagler Humane Society, atrocious traffic on State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard as the opening of BJ’s approaches, and how to spend law enforcement impact fee money.

Residential Drainage Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting, 6 p.m. at Palm Coast City Hall.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at the Meeting Room of the Palm Coast Branch Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. No reservations are required, but please call to verify the date and time of the meeting. New members are always welcome so just show up to join in the literary fun. The book today: Lisa Lee’s Lady Tan’s Circle of Women.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Aug. 29: Palm Coast Concert Series: Soul Fire, 6 p.m. at The State at Town Center (the former location of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation), 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. This free event is for all ages. We ask residents to bring lawn chairs and/or towels for seating. See you there! Stay tuned for September's artist announcement! Vendors should reach out to [email protected] if interested.



Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Second of two: From Statista: “Divides persist between many Black and white Americans’ views on the ongoing impacts of slavery in the United States. According to a poll by YouGov conducted in 2023, 52 percent of U.S. respondents believe that the legacy of slavery still influences society today either a fair amount or a great deal. Along racial lines a starker contrast exists, with 78 percent of Black Americans saying the same, versus just 46 of white Americans. When asked more specifically about who the legacy of slavery currently affects, respondents again answered differently. 75 percent of Black respondents said all Black Americans are affected by the legacy of slavery today, while 13 percent of Black respondents said only Black Americans who are descendants of slaves. No Black respondents selected the option for no Black Americans. Of the white respondents, only 42 percent said all Black Americans are still affected, 16 percent said only Black Americans who are descendants of slaves and 20 percent selected the option for no Black Americans. 65 percent of Black Americans said that America’s wealth as a nation today is tied to slavery, while only 26 percent of white Americans held the same view. Democrats were more likely to agree that current national wealth is significantly tied to the work done in the past by slaves (50 percent) than Independents (32 percent) or Republicans (15 percent).”

