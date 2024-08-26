The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 26, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.











In Coming Days:







Aug. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club's sixth annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, begins with check-in at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m. Help us celebrate our 6th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, wine tasting, engaging conversations, and savory heavy hors d’oeuvres. Join more than 100 community leaders, club members, and guests as we toast our year of notable regional and national speakers, and unveil the next season’s lineup during the evening’s ‘Big Reveal’. Sample premium, world-class wines presented by La Piazza Cafe and international hors d’oeuvres by World Plate. Tickets: $40/Members Future Members may apply their ticket toward their membership if initiated during the 5th Annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet. Register today at www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Last Friday was the fourth anniversary of the death of Larry Newsome, the crusty, once invincible Flagler Beach city manager. Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur posted a brief, touching tribute on Facebook, with the picture above: “Missing you Larry Newsom. Hard to believe you’ve been gone four years. Your wish for a concrete replacement pier is coming to fruition. Thanks for your vision and getting us on the path to replace the pier even before hurricane Matthew tore it up back in 2016. Too bad you won’t be here to see it completed. R.I.P.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



