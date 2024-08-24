The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The special guest today is City Manager Dale Martin.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:







Aug. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club's sixth annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, begins with check-in at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m. Help us celebrate our 6th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, wine tasting, engaging conversations, and savory heavy hors d'oeuvres. Join more than 100 community leaders, club members, and guests as we toast our year of notable regional and national speakers, and unveil the next season's lineup during the evening's 'Big Reveal'. Sample premium, world-class wines presented by La Piazza Cafe and international hors d'oeuvres by World Plate. Tickets: $40/Members Future Members may apply their ticket toward their membership if initiated during the 5th Annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet. Register today at www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.





Diary: Some of my ultimate-favorite people in that picture, taken at my Parnassus barely a year ago: my Aphrodite-Anchoress on the left, the only mayor to have a New York City tunnel named after her (it’s about time), the only man I can talk lit with before dawn (and the man who legally made Palm Coast possible. But miracle of life: he endures my atrocious writing), and the reason for this intrusive diary entry: our beloved Colleen Conklin, who’s had a bit of a challenge in the last few days, the kind all of us in that picture, and the one taking it, have had or continue to have–with Milissa’s exception, unless she’s keeping a secret from us–because age at our age is a massacre, as Roth put it, and there’s no let up. It’s a fucking massacre, and there’s no excuse: whoever concocted us had a screw loose. To be so cruel, so sloppy, so cavalier. So damn incompetent, really: you foresee all, but you can’t foresee this? This annual holocaust? “When, as occasionally happens,” writes Bill Bryson, “a cell fails to expire in the prescribed manner, but rather begins to divide and proliferate wildly, we call the result cancer.” Or the greatest literal crime against humanity. We’re all Gazans in its wake. Colleen announced after her surgery that all went well. We cheer, we exult, we raise fists in the air the way Tommie Smith and John Carlos did at the Mexico Olympics did even though it has nothing to do with it, and even the least-believing among us pray, because she prayed for us in our difficult times: Colleen’s heart is the size of Ireland. Incidentally, it’s no secret why she got it: that school board has been lethal for years. (My wife can attest. Those bastards.) She’s leaving just in time, though it was good to see that her seat remains in Conklinish hands. Until the next cell fucks up. —P.T.

Now this: From the Luka collection (and he had no idea what it would be paired with.)









