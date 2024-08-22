The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s sixth annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, begins with check-in at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m. Help us celebrate our 6th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, wine tasting, engaging conversations, and savory heavy hors d’oeuvres. Join more than 100 community leaders, club members, and guests as we toast our year of notable regional and national speakers, and unveil the next season’s lineup during the evening’s ‘Big Reveal’. Sample premium, world-class wines presented by La Piazza Cafe and international hors d’oeuvres by World Plate. Tickets: $40/Members Future Members may apply their ticket toward their membership if initiated during the 5th Annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet. Register today at www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.











Musically: Do we ever tire of Scheherazade in any form–in her Arabian Nights, in Rimsky-Korsakov’s endlessly colorful creation (or Ravel’s lesser known version)? Netflix tells me there’s a French series called “Shéhérazade” from 2019: “Fresh out of juvenile detention in Marseille, 17-year-old Zach falls for a young prostitute and soon faces a dire dilemma while working as a pimp.” Not the Scheherazade I remember from my harem days of the imagination. As I recall she was the harem girls for some monarch who took his revenge on his unfaithful wife by bedding a different virgin every night and beheading her by dawn. You can never understand the cruelty of nymphomaniac monarchs, and certainly not just in the Mideast (“The dark, unrelenting Tiberius, the furious Caligula, the feeble Claudius, the profligate and cruel Nero, the beastly Vitellius, 50 and the timid, inhuman Domitian,” Gibbon wrote, were all in his judgment “condemned to everlasting infamy”). Anyway, in came Scheherazade. She was not interested in attending her beheading. She beguiled the monarch with a tale that invented the life-saving cliffhanger. He decided to kill her when she was finished the following night. But one tale led to another, one cliff hanging to another, and by the end of her thousand and one night of course, the monarch had fallen in love and married Scheherazade instead of beheading her. —P.T.

