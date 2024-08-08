The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon 32164. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.









In Coming Days:





Aug. 7: Candidate Night at Flagler Woman's Club: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the Candidates for the following local races: Flagler County Commission Districts 1,3 & 5; Flagler County School Board Districts 3 & 5; Palm Coast Mayor and Palm Coast City Council Districts 1 & 3. Each candidate will be given time for an initial presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period, and then closing statements. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. Please be aware of and respect the club’s no campaign paraphernalia in the clubhouse rule. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. There will be overflow parking at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church at 1520 S Daytona Avenue.







Notably: This is the routine of the West Bank, where Israeli settlers’ terrorizing of Palestinians is a daily occurrence, as ordinary as Jim Crow terrorism in the old South. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel–the highet rate of Palestinian murders at Israeli hands since the last uprising of 2000. The video below is hard to view, even though it is among the lesser bouts of violence. It was released by B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights organization, with this narrative: “On Friday, 19 July 2024, around 6:00 P.M., Ja’far a-Najar from the community of She’b al-Batem in the South Hebron Hills noticed a settler grazing his flock on land belonging to the Jabarin and Najar families, which lies next to community homes. A-Najar called the police twice and was told soldiers would come. Meanwhile, one of the landowners, Nizar Jabarin, went over to the settler and asked him to leave. The settler refused, and Jabarin then tried to drive the flock out. Four other settlers arrived, three of them masked and bearing clubs, along with two soldiers, one of whom the residents recognized as a settler named Yedidya Talia. The settlers and soldiers entered the community and started roaming among the homes and entering sheep pens, claiming a sheep had been stolen from them. Some of the settlers assaulted residents who were sitting outside their home. They hit a man and woman on the head with clubs, while Yedidya Talia fired in the air and threatened the residents with his rifle, enabling the assailants to leave. The soldiers arrested Nizar Jabarin and took him to the police station in the settlement of Kiryat Arba, where he was held until 11:00 P.M. and then released without charges. The two injured residents were treated at a hospital in Yatta. None of the settlers were arrested.” —P.T.

