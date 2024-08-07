The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night:

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Candidate Night at Flagler Woman’s Club: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the Candidates for the following local races: Flagler County Commission Districts 1,3 & 5; Flagler County School Board Districts 3 & 5; Palm Coast Mayor and Palm Coast City Council Districts 1 & 3. Each candidate will be given time for an initial presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period, and then closing statements. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. Please be aware of and respect the club’s no campaign paraphernalia in the clubhouse rule. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. There will be overflow parking at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church at 1520 S Daytona Avenue.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.











In Coming Days:





Editorial Notebook: Kamala Harris’s choice of Tim Walz seemed odd at first, Tim Kanish (“and we know how that ended,” my son said). Like most Americans, like most sentient beings in the universe, I knew nothing of the Minnesota governor. Minnesota isn’t in play. It’s safely for Harris, unlike Pennsylvania, whose governor, Josh Shapiro, I was rooting for, hoping for. Did Shapiro’s rabid pro-Israel stance spook Harris? Was Waltz a play to save Michigan’s Arab vote, which could be the difference between winning and losing Michigan? She couldn’t get Whitmer, Americans being too dense to accept a woman-woman ticket, or a Black-Jewish ticket, so she went with the white progressive who’s been critical of Biden’s embrace of Israel. But saving Michigan still doesn’t mean winning Pennsylvania, and there’s no winning the election without Pennsylvania. There’ll be quite a contrast between Vance and Walz if they face off, but it’s not a given that Walz will have the advantage just because he’s older: Americans are craving a bit of younger energy all around. The Bidens and Trumps have exhausted us the last eight years. A safe choice? A nod to the country’s whiter shade of pale? An uncontroversial choice? If so, not the kind of risk that it may take to win convincingly. There’d been a surge of momentum behind Harris since Biden bowed out. It might’ve been difficult to see how this choice would fuel more of it. But prognostications about vice presidential picks can be as meaningless as the vice presidency. And then Philadelphia happened: but for his horrible quip about Vance’s couch, Walz was all fire and cross of gold-like rhetoric on Tuesday, reminding us why the Midwest was once the cauldron on liberalism. His speech was rousing, funny, even substantive, to the extent that these performances can ever be, and coherent, as his mean and doddering opponents (both of them) cannot be. Trump has already called him a dangerous liberal extremist, so he’s got to be pretty good. A weird choice turned brilliant. —P.T.

Now this: Sharath Mahendran’s “Building Beautifully”









