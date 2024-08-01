The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 1, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: No drug court today. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds a pair of sentencings and treatment hearings, and hears a motion to dismiss a care.

Health Clinic Scoring Meeting, 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, for those interested in county government’s contracting with a health care provider.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.











In Coming Days:





Aug. 3: The annual Back to School Jam is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School gym, 5500 State Rte 100 E, Palm Coast. Administrators from all of our schools will be on-site to answer questions. There will also be school shirts available for purchase at each school’s booth. District personnel will be on-hand to provide information on various programs and services, including after-school programs. Our Transportation department will be rolling up its booth to address bus schedules and our Food Services team will be available to answer questions about what you need to know about the free breakfast and lunch programs that are available to all students this coming school year. Additionally, dozens of local vendors will be on-hand with information about their youth-focused activities and programs. Be sure to get photos with various mascots and the always popular “Costumers With a Cause” roaming the gym. Food trucks and a bike rodeo will set up behind the gym.



Aug. 5: Nexus Center/South Library Groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the acreage opposite the Sheriff's Operations Center on Commerce Parkway in Bunnell. The “Nexus Center” will be a multi-purpose facility to house a new library and the county’s Health and Human Services Department. See: "Flagler County Library’s $14 Million South Branch ‘Nexus Center’ Breaks Ground in August, Ending 10-Year Wait."







Notably: The current cover to Charlie Hebdo in Paris: “Vote so it’s not for the last time.” At first glance it looks like a plea to save Charlie Hebdo. No. It was a plea to save the Republic, with the Rassemblement National, the neo-fascist party, breathing down the neck of the legislative elections last month. The French did their part. The cover works just as well for the American election, with that hand holding the ballot now no longer Biden’s thank heavens (otherwise the Democrats would have turned Jim Jones). The Charlie Hebdo cover is bitingly ironic in light of Trump’s assurance to an ostensibly Christian audience that if he’s elected in November, they “won’t have to vote anymore.” The fuller statement, in context: “And again, Christians get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed. It’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore my beautiful Christians. I love you Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you. Get out. You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years you don’t have to vote again we’ll have it fixed sop good you’re not gonna have to vote.” Not just once. Three times. This isn’t the sort of “bloodbath” statement his sycophants can claim was quoted out of context, misunderstood, not intended. It is as the Charlie Hebdo cover says, but to the other side. —P.T.

