The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 26, 2024

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests include Flagler County Superintendent LaShakia Moore and Sheriff Staly who will talk about back to school. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies on NBC and Peacock, the live event begins at 1:30 p.m. Palm Coast time. The opening ceremony is on the Seine.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month











In Coming Days:





July 30: The Flagler Branch of the NAACP hosts a candidate forum at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The forum will feature candidates for Flagler County School Board and the County Commission.



July 31: Flagler County School Board Candidate Debate 2024: A one-hour live-streamed debate is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 31 at Flagler News Weekly's Facebook page, and is moderated by Flagler Parent's Carmen Stanford and FNW's Danielle Anderson. The debate features Flagler School Board candidates Derek Barrs, Lauren Ramirez, Janie Ruddy and Vincent Sullivan from District 3 and District 5. The event will be archived for future viewing. Parents and the community may submit questions to [email protected] with the subject line: SBDebate2024 no later than July 29, 2024. Ripple Coworking is a host sponsor.







Notably: The Olympic games began on this day in 1936, in Berlin, as they do today in Paris. The two events are comparable in some ways: they both were, are, furled in a resurgence of fascism, though Paris managed to keep the barbarians at the gate a bit longer with that legislative election as Germany had not. The Times on Aug. 2 headlined the opening in berlin: “100,000 Hail Hitler; U.S. Athletes Avoid Nazi Salute To Him.” Frederick Birchall was the reporter: “A gray sky that threatened rain without really ever fulfilling that threat lowered today over the opening ceremonies of the eleventh and greatest Olympic games of modern times” in “the world’s newest and biggest stadium,” designed not by Albert Speer, Hitler’s architect, but by Werner March, to hold 100,000 people. “The American athletes received a bigger hand going out of the stadium than when they entered,” when whistles greeted them. The reporter called Hitler “the new Caesar of this era,” describing him: “There can be no doubt that he was proud at this moment of the climax of two years’ patient preparation and endeavor.” Odd to read a line like this, so seemingly normal, through the prism of 50 million deaths. Paris will be more fun. It is Paris, after all, and democracy is not over, not there, not here: the American athletes might’ve gotten booed had Biden still been in the race. I imagine they’ll be cheered now, with more han hopes resting on their shoulders. —P.T.

