The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The council will discuss future funding of beach renourishment projects, and possibly consider changing the TDC’s apportionment of tourist tax dollars. See details and agendas here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at the Meeting Room of the Palm Coast Branch Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. No reservations are required, but please call to verify the date and time of the meeting. New members are always welcome so just show up to join in the literary fun. Today: An Elephant in the Garden by Michael Morpurgo.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.











In Coming Days:





July 31: Flagler County School Board Candidate Debate 2024: A one-hour live-streamed debate is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 31 at Flagler News Weekly's Facebook page, and is moderated by Flagler Parent's Carmen Stanford and FNW's Danielle Anderson. The debate features Flagler School Board candidates Derek Barrs, Lauren Ramirez, Janie Ruddy and Vincent Sullivan from District 3 and District 5. The event will be archived for future viewing. Parents and the community may submit questions to [email protected] with the subject line: SBDebate2024 no later than July 29, 2024. Ripple Coworking is a host sponsor.







Notably: If you haven’t been down to the south end of Flagler Beach lately, just north of the water tower, you should: it’s a rare, fleeting tourist spot where you can watch the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor remaking a little corner of the world. In the finished parts of the project, the beach now extends about the length of a football field or more, reclaiming what has been lost over the decades. It may not last, at least not to that extent. The Corps knows it: it’ll take more than one “renourishing” of the beach to make it stick a bit longer, and even then, the Corps knows it’s temporary. Renourishing is permanent: if the beach is to stay, the dredging–which, out of sight, out of mind, ravages the sea floor, but we’ll have to speak of that another day–will have to be repeated for ever. But it’s impressive. I took a walk down the beach the other day. I touched the sand dredged up from 11 miles offshore, from the depths where decades of onshore sand went to rest until, like Jurassic-era coal removed from its seam (but not on that time scale) it was sucked up a pipe and belched onto the beach, where bulldozer spread it like fill below a housing development. Here, there won’t be development. There’ll just be happy, amazed bathers and sun worshippers, dog walkers, fortune hunters, turtle saviors (oh, so much sea life and beach life gets clobbered when these big projects rumble through), and then there’ll be erosion, and if Flagler County has the money, we’ll do it all over again. It’s kind of like “On the Beach,” the Nevil Shute novel about the end of the world, but without a final chapter just yet. —P.T.

Now this: Liszt : Mazeppa (Etudes d’exécution transcendante), Gabriel Stern, piano:









