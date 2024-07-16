The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

A public hearing on a proposed marina/boat storage development in the Hammock is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. A magistrate will make a determination and submit recommendations to County Commission regarding a proposal by Hammock Harbour to develop a parcel in the Hammock into a boat storage facility for 204 boats. See: “Developer of Proposed 204-Boat Storage Facility in Hammock on Collision Course with County and Residents.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman’s Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









In Coming Days:





Notebook: J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy (2016) is written with the same smugness of conservative presumption—the assumption that there really is no other prevailing ideology—as that of Lionel Trilling writing about liberalism’s dominance in the 1950s. It is like coming face to face with Flannery O’Connor’s characters--Mrs. May in “Greenleaf,” the grandmother in “A Good Man Is Hard to Find,” Mrs. McIntyre in “The Displaced Person”—those permanently aggrieved, superior whites so proud of having made something of themselves from nothing, who think everyone around them is either out to get them or cheat them or make fun of them or get something over them, a paranoia of the privileged that translates into one, long moan of aristocratic-odored judgments. Always remember The Road to Wigan Pier as an antidote to the effluence in this book. —P.T.

Now this:









