The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 14, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Euro 2024 final: The final of the quadrennial soccer European Championship is at 3 p.m. Palm Coast time, between Spain and England from Berlin, on Fox Sports. It is Spain’s fifth final, England’s second. Spain won the tournament three times (1964, 2008, 2012), England has never won it. Spain won all three of its matches in the group stage. England won only one of them, with two draws, scoring just two goals, while Spain scored five. Spain remains undefeated. Italy, the defending champion, was knocked out in the round of 16 in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland. See the Euro website.

Copa America Final: The final of soccer’s quadrennial Copa America, featuring the teams of the Americas, is at 8 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, on Fox Sports, between Argentina and Colombia. The United States were knocked out at the group stage, winning just one game and losing two in a group that included Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Colombia won two of its three group games, Argentina won all three, pulling through the quarterfinals on penalties against Ecuador, then a 2-0 win over Canada. Colombia beat Panama 5-0 in the quarters and Uruguay 1-0 in the semis. See the Copa America website.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.











In Coming Days:





July 15: The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a special meeting at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the county's capital budget at the workshop, then set a proposed tax rate for next year. The tax rate the commission will set is only a benchmark, and the maximum tax rate it is willing to consider. It may set a lower tax rate by September, when it adopts the final rate. See the documents here, such as they are (the county continues to be stingy with back-up material it shares with the public, as opposed to what it shares with commissioners.)



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







For the full calendar, go here.

Diary: In August 1982 I was a recently graduated 17-year-old spending a month with a German girlfriend in a Bavarian village called Hutten and learning to drink beer on the orders of my girlfriend’s uncle, who would not allow me lunch without a tower of Dinkel Acker, a beer that to this day makes me swoon (as does any German beer) more nostalgically than inebriatedly: I would have to wait until the discovery of Belgian beer at the actual (and now unhappily closed as it undergoes refurbishing at the hands of an American equity firm) Metropole Hotel on the Place de Brouckere in Brussels to learn that there is life after 5 percent beer. Anyway, that August–the very day, Aug. 12, that Israel was pounding West Beirut so furiously as to elicit a call from Ronald Reagan to Menahem Begin, the terrorist-prime minister, ordering him to desist; Begin, of course, ignored Reagan and Reagan let it go–I was able to hitch a ride by myself to Paris for a couple of days, and there, freed of all supervision, walked the Champs-Élysées, lied about my age (you had to be 18 then) and slipped into a theater to see “Emanuelle,” the cheesiest soft-porn film ever made–because of its pretentiousness, not its expectedly cheesy sex scenes. I felt so guilty afterward that I hopped into another theater and atoned with “On Golden Pond.” But like the smell of the Paris metro or the sight of Parisian pavement’s unique arcs, the theme song from the movie–cheesier than the movie–has kept its grip on me like an unbidden memory that makes me oddly sad every time I hear it, sad over the slippage of time, over the distance of those years, the damn nostalgia of it all. “People turn to the past because they are looking for something that they do not find in the present — comfort and well-being,” wrote Witold Rybczynski in Home, that wonderful little book on the concept and architectures of home. But I have comfort, I have well-being. I don’t have 1982, I don’t have Paris, and Palm Coast’s P-Section and the Publix on Belle Terre can only go so far to make up for the missing smell of fresh-baked baguettes dueling with the smell of dog shit on at 5 a.m. sidewalk on the Avenue des Ternes. And so back to Pierre Bachelet’s “Emmanuelle” et ma vieille France. It’s not as moving as Francis Lai’s theme for the second Emmanuelle, but it’ll do. See below. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



