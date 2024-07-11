The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

In Court: Splash Pad Case : A motion hearing is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. before Circuit Judge Chris France in Palm Coast’s case against several contractors involved in the design and construction of the ill-fated splash pad at Holland Park.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

Democratic Candidates meet ‘n greet at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 6 to 7:30 p.m.











In Coming Days:







July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: We’re a pretty literate culture, with well over a quarter million books published every year, not counting the self-published mill. But it’s rare that a book causes that combination of controversy and genuine interest across the culture–that a book be talked about like, say, Taylor Swift. It happens once in a while. There was Silent Spring, the Rachel Carson birthing of the environmental movement. Updike’s Couples got him on the cover of Time in 1968, if for the wrong reasons, the same year Myra Breckinridge made Gore Vidal a household name, though Myra didn’t get him on Time’s front page, and both got beaten by Arthur Hailey’s Airport for best-selling fiction book of the year, a year that had a cookbook atop the non-fiction list–a cookbook, at the height of the Vietnam slaughter, which drew zero entries in the year’s to-10 non-fiction sellers. Even Couples and Myra didn’t have the effect of Allan Bloom’s The Closing of the American Mind in 1987. The book was a best-seller for a while (it didn’t make it higher than 10 for the year, with a Bill Cosby volume winning the top spot that year), but there’s rarely been a book by an obscure intellectual talked about and debated for so long. There were books like Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago and Stephen Hawking’s Brief History of Time which everyone bought and everyone talked about but no one ever read (I couldn’t crack Hawking, but I’ve read all three Gulag books twice, as Soviet-era travel books). There was The Bell Curve in 1994, the attempt by Charles Murray and Richard Hernstein to cloak bigoted phrenology with a numerological twist in intellectual pretensions. The New Republic devoted an entire issue to refuting it. Somewhere along the way the United States briefly looked like it was going the way of Rome in Gibbon’s hands when Robert James Waller became everyone’s sensation, even Clint Eastwood. That pandemic thankfully passed. More recently, we had The 1619 Project, the wonderful Nikole Hannah-Jones-edited rewriting of American history from a Blacker perspective. My point about all this is this: none of the books that got everyone talking, however controversial, got banned from school or public libraries (Updike and Vidal aside). They got debated, argued over, battled over. With one exception: the state of Florida’s education board banned The 1619 Project from all Florida schools. A sweeping, unprecedented ban. Not The Bell Curve. But The 1619 Project. Imagine why. —P.T.

Now this:













