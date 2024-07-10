The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets roughly quarterly.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: Today featuring Nancy Tray and Anne Watts, plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the DeSantis administration’s Board of Education for violating their First Amendment rights through the implementation of H.B. 1069, the book-banning bill. The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts the open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]











In Coming Days:







July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: “I’ll meet you in the parking lot of the Thriftimart.” “What Thriftimart,” Maria whispered. “Maria, I told you, you can’t miss it. Under the big red T.” Remember that brief scene in Joan Didion’s Play It As It Lays, as Maria is trying to get an abortion back in the pre-Roe days of back alleys, and now the post-Dobbs days of back-alleys’ return? Our memories are short, our compassion and humanity shorter. I’m surprised that we can have as high a proportion as 41 percent of our fellow-Americans saying abortion should be illegal but for emergencies. That 41 percent would be just as surprised at the other 59 percent’s existence, though I’m surprised the proportion of “no restrictions” is as low as it is. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



