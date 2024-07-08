The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.











July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







Notebook: I admit it without shame: I wept with my French friends as we texted–wept with joy–when news came Sunday at 2 p.m. our time, 8 p.m. in Paris, that the Rassemblement National, Marine LePen’s neo-fascist party, was decisively rejected at the polls in the legislative elections. Emmanuel Macron called the snap election after RN’s more successful results in last month’s European Parliament elections, daring the French: if that’s what you want, prove it, he told them. They told him that they don;t want him or his party, but they don;t want the Rassemblement National, either. RN had hoped to win an outright majority in parliament, winning it the prime ministership. It looked like a very strong possibility. The results were a surprise, a great surprise, thanks to the Socialists, who pulled ahead of everyone else. It took some work. Even Francois Hollande, the former president, came out for an Assembly seat, which he won. Nevertheless, there’s no absolute majority: Macron says the centrists are the winner (not exactly, but maybe politically) and for now there’s no clarity on who will be the prime minister. Only that France will have a divided government, but a division between traditional parties as opposed to with Vichy’s descendants. And it remains true that the Rassemblement National got its best result of any extreme right party since Vichy. The RN’s Jordan Bardella called it the “dishonorable alliance” (“l’alliance du desohnneur”) that enables the left to form its coalition to keep his party out of the leadership. Of course there’s nothing more dishonorable than the RN’s anti-immigration, neo-fascist, Putin-appeasing platform. Maybe it’s a matter of time before the RN attains power. The next legislative elections could be caled in a year, and Macron’s term is up in 2027. But for now, the dam holds, and fingers are crossed for our own election on Nov. 5, where the United States will need the same sort of re-unified coalition to keep out Trump, starting with a Lazarus moment for Biden. —P.T.

Now this: Video: Watch Melanchon’s pos-election speech by following the link:

https://f24.my/ASSO









