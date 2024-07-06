The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Bandshell Sounds of the Summer Concert Series: The U.S. Bee Gees Tribute: 7:15 p.m. at the Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk Avenue, Daytona Beach. Free. This 5-piece band features the precise vocal blend, and musicianship, of Todd Pitts, Greg Pitts and Ken Custalow as the brothers Gibb. The sibling harmonies of the Pitts brothers makes for an even higher caliper of vocal blending. This combined with an energetic stage performance continues to thrill audiences everywhere. The 2024 concert lineup includes tributes of all genres, including country, rock n' roll, disco & funk, Motown and R&B.













In Coming Days:







July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman's Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







Notably: You’re familiar of course with those drink cups the size of shipping containers sold at every roadside diabetes accelerant, those Buc-ees buckets we worship like modern relics from more modern Constantinoples, those 32 or 64-ounce horrors that Saturday Night live recently immortalized as Big Dumb Cups and that one day may be the stuff of wonder in archeological digs, a few thousand years from now, if and when humanity recovers from the twin calamities of a nuclear holocaust and global warming’s big melt. I was looking at mine recently and was struck by how evocative it was, but I couldn’t think of what. There, standing so erect, so beguilingly black, so domineering and seductive. I looked, I touched, my eyes danced around it, I thought of sipping from it (it is filled exclusively with water: other drinks deign not be so dumbed down). I went back to reading something, then to looking at it again. You know how it is, when you can’t think of an actor’s name or what book you read such and such a scene from. The evocation is storing, the source is fleeting. Then it struck me. Of course. Big, dumb cup. Monkeys. The origin of species. The beginning of it all. —P.T.

Now this:









For the full calendar, go here.



