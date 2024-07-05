The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 5, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds near 5 mph, becoming east during the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108. Friday Night: Partly cloudy during the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds near 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Almost all government offices and courts are closed today.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. with guests Pastor Charles Silano, the county’s David Lyndon of veterans affairs and Rep. Mike Waltz. FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check is off today. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night: "Textured Turtles", Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City's outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.











Rally for Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women's Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida's six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote "Yes" on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



July 4: Choral Arts Society Presents "Celebrate America", 1 p.m. at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Choral Arts Society provides a wonderful concert of "Music from the Stage" with many of your favorites. There is no admission charge, but tax-free donations are accepted to assist in providing scholarships to local college-bound students. Please go to www.casfl.org for more information, or send an email to [email protected]



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman's Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







Etymologies: It would have been a nice finale to July 4 to see Joe Biden appear on television and channel LBJ in March 1968. Johnson’s approval was a dismal 36, lowest of his presidency, his disapproval was 52, almost exactly where Biden is today: 37-57, lowest of his presidency, but falling. Or plummeting. Or vanishing. What will it take? 25? 20? Every day since last week’s debate has been an unnatural disaster for his campaign. He’s done nothing to convince anyone that his performance was just a one-off. He’s scurried off behind Jill Biden’s justifications. He’s dug in. He’s fired up the petulance. He may not be as old as he looks in his workdays–and I sincerely still believe he’s a workhorse and getting done what has to get done–but he’s acting like the two old men on the Muppets combined. No one questions what he achieved. He pretty much saved the country four years ago. But even Christ knew his time was up 40 days after the crucifixion, that it was time to make room for the living, not just the saintly. Day after day Biden has sunk lower in stature and relevance, but the pressure doesn’t seem to be enough. It’s as if he’s taking a page from the playbook of Arab despots: who cares about public opinion? Trump meanwhile for once has played it cool, letting Biden hang himself. But I can’t help thinking there’s a sense of inevitability about this. It doesn’t seem possible that Biden will stick it out. He’s stubborn. He’s arrogant. He’s not mad. But the longer he stays the madder the decision. He has to give way. He will give way. Johnson had called his decision “completely irrevocable” when he addressed the nation on March 31, 1968 (where are you on that final volume, Robert Caro?). Biden made the necessity of withdrawing irrevocable last week. —P.T.

