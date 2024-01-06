The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Volusia Latin Festival and Three Kings Festival: 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex, 1200 Saxon Boulevard, Deltona. Come celebrate Latin culture at this free, family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy! You’ll be treated to loads of live music from talented artists, delicious Latin American food, traditional folkloric art, children’s activities, and much more. This annual festival is hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida. Free admission.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.









In Coming Days:

Florida Winter Volleyball Festival, Daytona Beach Ocean Center, 101 North Atlantic Avenue, starting at 9 a.m. The NIKE​ Florida Winter Volleyball Festival is the first tournament weekend of 2024! We will, once again, have the Florida Girls Club Cup and the Boy’s Pre-Qualifier played in Daytona Beach at the Ocean Center. This is a LEVEL I event and will receive full ranking points for FL Region Ranking Report. Room for 250 teams. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis based upon receipt of entry fee and, if not a local team, confirmation of hotel booking. Entry fees can be refunded up to 30 days prior to the first date of tournament play. If the event is canceled for any reason entry fees will be refunded to all teams minus $20 if after November 1st and $30 if after December 1st to cover expenses already incurred such as awards, non-refundable facility deposits, shipping, etc. Click here to Register.

Notably: The great biographer of LBJ, Robert Caro, now 88, is constantly asked one question: how close are you to finishing the last volume of the biography? He completed four, the fourth ending just as LBJ became president, the Warren Commission, the humiliations at the hands of the surviving Kennedys. That was in 2012. Previous volumes had come at intervals of eight, eight, 12 and 10 years, so he has to be done by now. He has to be, because he’s not going to defy death, and we need that fifth volume. The Associated Press wrote a piece on the 50th anniversary of his other masterpiece, The Power Broker, about the imperious Robert Moses, with this deflating line: “… impatient readers regularly send emails to his publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, asking for an update on his fifth and final Lyndon Johnson book. (Still no release date in sight, Caro says.)” Skipping many paragraphs, we finally return to the subject: “The most Caro can say about the the fifth Johnson book is that it will be long, “very long.” He has noted often that he already knows the last line, but that he does not work chronologically. He speaks of completing a “poignant” section on the funeral of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968. But he is currently deep into the year 1965, when Johnson signed historic legislation on everything from voting rights to Medicare, while also making the ill-fated decision to send ground troops to Vietnam.” That’s not a good sign, even if he does not work chronologically. We want a book that takes us all the way to 1973. To wit: see below. —P.T.

Now this: LBJ: The Last Interview (1973)









