The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council will consider placing a charter amendment on the November ballot that would remove the charter’s limitation of the city’s borrowing authority. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







In Coming Days:







Rally for Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



July 4: Choral Arts Society Presents "Celebrate America", 1 p.m. at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Choral Arts Society provides a wonderful concert of "Music from the Stage" with many of your favorites. There is no admission charge, but tax-free donations are accepted to assist in providing scholarships to local college-bound students. Please go to www.casfl.org for more information, or send an email to [email protected]



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







Notably: In 2001 the French novelist and literary shock jock Michel Houellebecq published Plateforme (Platform in Chaucer’s English) about sex tourism in Thailand. The book culminates with a terrorist attack in one of those pleasure pots, anticipating the trio of Bali terrorist attacks against tourist spots in October 2002. In 2010 Susannah Hunnewell, who would end her career, before cancer’s assassination, as the Paris Review’s publisher, interviewed him for the Art of Fiction segment (No. 206, fall 2010). He seems not to have made a pass at her, as he usually does, or did, with his female interviewers, sometimes with the kind of insistence that could land him in harassment jail, though it never has (he was sued for inciting a riot after calling Islam the stupidest religion, which was the stupidest suit despite his occasional but since diminished Islamophobia). Hunnewell asked him about Platform. He had apparently done his own research–he is a great fan of prostitution in principle, though he says fame has made it unnecessary for him–with a trip to Pattaya, the Babylon of his Thailand. His answer struck me as essentially describing Epcot, with only very, very small differences. Houellebecq tells Hunnewell : “ I was completely fascinated by Pattaya, where the book’s ending takes place. Everyone goes there. The Anglo-Saxons go there. The Chinese go there. The Japanese go there. The Arabs go there, too. That was the strangest part. It was something I read in a guidebook that made me make the trip to Thailand. They said that in one hotel in Bangkok, the Thai prostitutes wore veils to please their Arab clients. I found that fascinating, that adaptability. There are lots of French Algerians from the projects who go to Pattaya for the whores. So the Thai girls speak French but with a ghetto accent. “Ouais, j’tassure! Ouais, ta mère!” There are karaoke bars for the Japanese, restaurants for Russians with lots of vodka. And there’s a poignant side to it, too, something end-of-the-road about all these people, especially the old Anglo-Saxons. You sense they’ll never be able to leave. And there’s the dust, in the afternoon, when the go-go bars are still closed. There’s something very poignant about that moment when the girls start arriving on their scooters and you see the old Anglo-Saxon tourists start to come out like turtles walking in the dust. There is something very, very strange about that town.” Exactly as there is about Epcot and its different moods–the arrival, the climax, the mass departure as we all wave to the huge-gloved attendants. —P.T.

Now this:









