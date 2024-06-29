The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 29, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest. Today’s: The often opinionated, never dull Penny Overstreet, Flagler Beach’s City Clerk, who knows the city’s history and inner workings better than most.

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

St. Augustine Music Festival, a series of six free concerts held throughout two weekends in the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. The concerts take place Friday – Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with a different performance each evening. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine. 904-484-4960

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.











June 27: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Meet and Greet: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. As part of Flagler Tiger Bay Club voter education program, we are hosting a candidate meet and greet. This is your opportunity to meet, talk with, get information, and form informed opinions about the people who want to govern our local communities. A s it stands today, approximately 70 percent or more of local positions up for 2024 local election could be filled at or before the August Primary Election. Make this a must attend event on your calendar. A Flagler Tiger Bay Club Straw poll candidate vote and results will be conducted by Flagler County Supervisor of Elections. There’ll also be voter registration and food available for purchase. Flagler Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan political club. We do not support or endorse candidates nor do we advocate or take sides on issues.



Rally for Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.







In medias res: The Economist thinks “American comedy has become too safe on TV,” and points to several cringe-worthy examples, from Colin Jost’s tame, fawning routine at a recent correspondents’ dinner to Stephen Colbert’s degradation into another Jimmy Fallon. “[A] more common problem may be sincerity: Mr Colbert, Mr Meyers and others believe that Mr Trump is a threat to democracy and that Mr Biden has been unfairly maligned. Why knock Mr Biden when the election is expected to be so close, the thinking goes, given the vile alternative? They still want to make their audiences laugh but subordinate humour to politesse out of a sense of responsibility. .[…] Consider the correspondents’ dinner in 2006, when Mr Colbert delivered a searing critique of George W. Bush as he sat only a few feet away. The roast was so personal and intense—lambasting Mr Bush’s foreign policy and anti-intellectualism—that several Bush aides left in the middle of the act. It is hard to imagine a television host ever again being as harsh as Mr Colbert was nearly 20 years ago. And it is even harder to imagine late-night shows returning to their old place as the heart of American comedy. Americans seeking comic relief, rather than partisan affirmation, will look elsewhere.” —P.T.

