The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts a public meeting on the 3.2-mile beach renourishment project about to start in Flagler Beach, at 6 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 N. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. The session is designed to inform the public and answer questions about the extent of the project, its impact on residents, its duration, its noise, and other issues of concern. City of Flagler Beach and Florida Department of Transportation officials will also provide updates about the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier rehabilitation project, and related secant wall construction and repaving of State Road A1A.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:





June 25: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts a public meeting on the 3.2-mile beach renourishment project about to start in Flagler Beach, at 6 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 N. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. The session is designed to inform the public and answer questions about the extent of the project, its impact on residents, its duration, its noise, and other issues of concern. City of Flagler Beach and Florida Department of Transportation officials will also provide updates about the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier rehabilitation project, and related secant wall construction and repaving of State Road A1A.



June 27: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Meet and Greet: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. As part of Flagler Tiger Bay Club voter education program, we are hosting a candidate meet and greet. This is your opportunity to meet, talk with, get information, and form informed opinions about the people who want to govern our local communities. A s it stands today, approximately 70 percent or more of local positions up for 2024 local election could be filled at or before the August Primary Election. Make this a must attend event on your calendar. A Flagler Tiger Bay Club Straw poll candidate vote and results will be conducted by Flagler County Supervisor of Elections. There’ll also be voter registration and food available for purchase. Flagler Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan political club. We do not support or endorse candidates nor do we advocate or take sides on issues.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Yes, tipping is out of control. From Statista: “As if inflation wasn’t putting enough pressure on Americans and their credit cards already, there’s another crisis straining personal finances: tipflation. A significant number of Americans believe that tipping culture has gotten out of control, as they are not only asked for higher tips but also in situations that didn’t require tipping a couple of years ago. This phenomenon, also known as “tip creep”, is supported by a recent Pew Research Center survey of nearly 12,000 U.S. adults. Pew found that 72 percent of Americans feel that tipping is now expected in more places compared to five years ago and that 29 percent of respondents think of tipping as an obligation rather than a choice. There’s also a growing sense of frustration with digital payment systems suggesting high tip percentages during the payment process, making a generous tip feel like the standard option that customers are forced to consciously (and seemingly stingily) opt out of. Other surveys have shown that many people feel overwhelmed and confused by the increased expectations to tip in a wider range of situations, leaving them uncertain of when to tip and when not to. Pew Research found that 26 percent of respondents found it hard to figure out whether to tip for different kinds of services these days. Interestingly, this percentage climbs to 35 and 40 percent for respondents with a bachelor’s or postgraduate degree, suggesting that people perhaps tend to “overthink” tipping.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



