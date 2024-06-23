The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

The St. Augustine Music Festival, a series of free concerts in the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. The concerts take place Friday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with a different performance each evening. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine. 904-342-5175 www.staugustinemusicfestival.org.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: The American pathology of “exceptionalism” extends to Amricans’ insistence that they are trailblazers in all things, good and bad, so that even as we deplore the aberrance of Donald Trump, we imagine him unique to America’s ability to shock outside the box. The presumption relies on an amnesiac, or nonexistent, relationship with history, which humbles us every time we look. One example: France’s Philip IV in 1303 was at war with Boniface VIII, the pope. It wasn’t unusual, as kings and popes warred frequently for supremacy. Popes could excommunicate kings and emperors and did so with metronomic regularity. Kings couldn’t excommunicate popes. But they could go Trump on them, as Philip did on Boniface, calling him “a heretic, a murderer, a sodomite, and a devil worshiper,” according to the Medieval historian Philip Daileader. Philip or some mercenaries who thought they were acting on his behalf (the Proud Boys of the day, going Gretchen Whitmer on Boniface) eventually had Boniface captured, but only for two days: they couldn’t agree on what to do with him next. Dante was no fan of Boniface, but he criticized Philip for daring to have a pope so mistreated. Boniface died a month later, supposedly of shock. Philip whipped out the “sodomite” slur on the Templars, too, when he went after them a bit later, aided by the cowed, post-Boniface papacy, putting them all on sham trials, torturing them and burning them so he could grasp their riches. The papacy happily blew on the flames, leading Wyclif to say that “To get rid of such a demon [meaning the papacy] would not harm the Church, but would be useful to it.” Not that the Templars, who did to Arabs for a couple of centuries nothing different than what Israel has been doing to Palestinians for the past 70 years, have much to their credit. But Philip’s treatment of them was one of the great crimes of history. A side note: George W. Bush’s zany “unitary executive theory,” an authoritarian, nearly despotic interpretation of executive power (we forget what a thuggish Mussolini Bush and Cheney could be, viewed through Trump’s prism) could be said to have its origin in Boniface VIII’s identical Unam sanctam papal bull of 1302, which places the Catholic church supreme above all else on earth, “and we confess with simplicity that outside of her there is neither salvation nor the remission of sins, […] Therefore, of the one and only Church there is one body and one head, not two heads like a monster,” and so on and so forth. That amnesiac impulse has us longing for the Bush years from time to time, but that, too, is a pathology proper to every successively disastrous presidency in this road-to-perdition America. —P.T.

