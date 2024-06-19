The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at a Glance:

County and Palm Coast offices are closed in observance of Juneteenth, but courts are in session.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m. has been cancelled.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board has been cancelled.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.













In Coming Days:





June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: Here’s a little-talked about fact of the Charlie Hebdo massacre by two Algerian brothers on Jan. 7, 2015, a massacre that took the lives of 12 people and wounded 11. Most of those killed and wounded were in an editorial meeting together. And in that meeting was the editor, Charb (Stephane Charbonnier), and Franck Brinsolaro. Who was Franck Brinsolaro? He was from France’s Protection Service, Service de la protection. He was a bodyguard. He was assigned to Charb, since Charb and others often got death threats. They’d been firebombed out of their previous offices. They’d been working from an unmarked office at 10 Rue Nicolas-Appert. Brinsolaro was armed. Brinsolaro took out his gun as the two brothers started shooting. And Brinsolaro was killed, as was Charb. Here was a trained bodyguard whose only job was to protect the man he was assigned to, who was trained to handle firearms, to shoot in high-stress situations. And he was killed. I am not being critical of Brinsolaro. Hell no. But I am thinking of all those smug, right-thinking people who thinking arming school employees can make a difference–who think even armed deputies inside a school can make a difference. You’ll never hear the name of Franck Brinsolaro at an NRA rave or anywhere two or more gun fetishists are gathered in ammo’s name because Franck Brinsolaro demolishes everything they stand for, starting with that obscenity they still love to peddle, the good guy with a gun myth. There’s no such thing. There are only bad guys, and bad guns. —P.T.

Now this: The Larry david Fatwa (because Charlie Hebdo is all about satire).









