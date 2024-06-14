The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 14, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here.

Check today's tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today it’s all about the beach-renourishment project in Flagler Beach, with County Coastal Engineer Ansley Wren-Key and the U.S. Army Corps’ David Ruderman, plus Gerry James, a candidate for Florida Senate. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, assuming the disintegration of Flagler Pride hasn’t affected it. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.













In Coming Days:



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



June 15: Echoing Air's free Baroque concert: Echoing Air, the Indianapolis-based Baroque chamber ensemble, presents a free concert at 3 p.m. at the Jeanne M. Goddard Center on the campus of Daytona State College, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. The concert will feature music by George Frideric Handel, Henry Purcell, Claudio Monteverdi, Thomas Tallis and more. For more information contact Julia Truilo, [email protected], 386-547-3882.



June 15: Special enrollment day at Daytona State College: Come to Daytona State College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special Enrollment Day. Attendees will be registered for a $500 scholarship drawing. If you have questions about going to college or how to enroll, we’ve got answers. Meet with representatives from Admissions, Academic Advising, Financial Aid, Registration and Student Accounts who will guide you through the enrollment process. It’s a “one-stop-shop” in our Student Center on the Daytona Beach Campus. Click to select your appointment time. Space is limited.



June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Tangents: The other day I was attending a mediation at the Government Services Building, our little gardenless and soulless Versailles in Bunnell, where bureaucracy blooms. After four hours of it, including some entertaining hubris from one of the parties at the table (if we don’t get what we want, we’ll sue), I needed to micturate, a word I learned reading Anthony Burgess: who else? Though what does it say about me that I can remember it from Little Wilson and Big God back in 1987? That, and the word proleptic, which I use for kicks once in a while when I get bored with whichever board or commission I’m covering. To verify my memory I just pulled out Little Wilson from the shelf downstairs–the bookshelves miraculously spared by our Falling Waters incident from a few weeks back–and sure enough, here it is, on page 25: “I would go into all the bedrooms and micturate in all the chamberpots.” I had underlined the word and exclaimed in the margin: “! Never thought ‘urinate’ had a synonym.” How little I knew back then. How little more I know now. Not just about pissing’s Oxford English progenies. Though it’s worth knowing: the word may not have as many synonyms as does, supposedly, snow in the language of eskimos, but it has this: discharge, egest, eject, eliminate, evacuate, expel, exudate, give off, tinkle, leak, leak pass, produce, secrete, throw off, void. We did not have online thesauruses back then in 1987 Chapel Hill, as I read Little Wilson at what was then Hardback Cafe, my daily pilgrimage to avoid as many classes as I could.) As always, that’s not what I’m here to note. I went to the third-floor bathroom inside the now-locked fortress of the county administration offices. And what did I see but the bookshelf you see atop this tangent. Empty. Eying the bookshelf from the side as I went in gave me a jolt of pleasure: a bookshelf in a government bathroom! Yes! But seeing it so entirely, so grimly empty (discharged, egested, ejected, dejecting, evacuated, expelled, exudated, leaky, void) my heart sank further than my bladder. That lone magazine, so pathetic by itself, its subject making it even more pathetic, made the bookshelf look like a mattress reincarnated–that mattress you saw on the back of a poor World War II or Balkan or Palestinian refugee fleeing bombing somewhere. That’s what this bookshelf looked like. A lifeless refugee. Couldn’t a building so thickly stocked with well-paid functionaries have yielded a few rejects from home libraries? The odd hardback, a few paperbacks, the never-read Melvilles and (if you believe in miracles) Burgess’s Enderby quartet? But no. I wondered whether Holly Albanese, our fearless library director, had any idea this small crime against humanity was here perpetrated, so emblematic it is of our soulless culture, our incapacity to think further than trailer life. Or Trailer Life, as the case may be. The mediation was depressing enough. But this was crushing. It was one of the saddest micturations of my life. Veni vidi pipi it was not. —P.T.

Now this: The empty bookshelf at least led to one small good thing, to borrow Carver’s phrase from an even grimmer context: the discovery of Clifford Sargent’s Better Than Food, which may become a regular feature in this space. At least it’ll give our GSB friends some ideas about what to put in that lonely shelf.









