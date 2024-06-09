The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 9, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

9th Annual FUN-Raiser Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 North Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be the ever popular Lottery Tree, LIVE Music, Kids Zone, Food Trucks, Vendors, Arts & Crafts. Admission is $10 per car OR a donation of Diapers & Wipes to be donated to Project Warm.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you're invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League's annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: Would you believe that Donald Duck is 90 today? The New York Times never thought fit to mark That Donald’s birthday, but it did mention it at the very bottom of a film review of “Sisters Under the Skin” (“a happy-go-lucky piece of fiction that has breezed into Radio City Music Hall… endowed with original lines of thought… handsomely staged….sometimes touching a frivolous note”) when it noted, back in those days of double and triple features for a dime: “There is on the same program a New Walt Disney ‘Silly Symphony’ with two fresh characters–Donald Duck and Peter Pig. The feature is called ‘The Wise Little Hen’ and it has much of the charm and imagination of the other colored works.” We learn from Neal Gabler’s biography of Walt Disney that Donald was inspired by Clarence “Ducky” Nash, the voice actor who would be immortalized in Donald’s voice. Nash, Gabler writes, “credited Walt with extending Donald’s range and turning him into a personality by suggesting that Nash try being angry in the duck voice or laughing in it. Jack Hannah, who would later direct many of the Donald Duck cartoons, said that ‘Donald could be anything. He had every emotion a human being had. He could be cute, mischievous, go from warm to cool at any moment. You could half kill him and he’d come right back. He instigated trouble. Not mean, but he always saw a chance to have fun at other people’s expense.’ In short, Donald was the prime example of Walt’s caricatured reality and the first Disney star to be born full-blown from that aesthetic.” —P.T.

