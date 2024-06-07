The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









In Court: Elizabeth Tremoglie Sentencing at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 402 at the Flagler County courthouse. Tremoglie was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resulting in bodily harm, a charge she insistently refuted. But a jury found her guilty of a lesser charge, felony battery, in a one-day trial on April 12. The charge she was found guilty on is a third degree felony, as opposed to a second degree felony, limiting her maximum exposure to five years in prison, as opposed to 15. Judge Bryan Feigenbaum presided over the trial.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord and National Weather Service-Jacksonville director Scott Cordero, talking about the coming hurricane season. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3.

Free Family Art Night: “Textured Turtles”, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.













June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: We are all, always, a bundle of evocations: the sight of a telephone pole crooked just this way or that might recall a long-buried memory. The tar smell on that wooden pole might, as it occasionally does for me, bring me back to my childhood summers in the hills of Lebanon, where the tar on utility poles bewildered me, and smelled strangely pleasant, for something so blackishly pungent. Maybe that’s why I am still so fond of the utility pole outside our house on Postman Lane, or of Updike’s Telephone Poles and Other Poems, his 1979 collection (1979: a year with endless evocations, not least my permanent arrival on these shores that July 19). As I opened the book to the title poem, I found the picture you see above tucked in there like a bookmark. I vaguely remember taking the picture in Virginia City maybe, where Cheryl and I got married, but I’m not sure if before or after our wedding, or during. The pole just centered so along the peak of the mountain behind, its jumble of wires–electricity, chatter, media–good enough to weave a matrimonial quilt. I reread Updike’s poem, and some of the lines he intended to stand out do: “struts, nuts, insulators and such… These weathered encrustations of electrical debris–/Each a Gorgon’s head, which, seized right,/Could stun us to stone.” (and I now think unkindly: Stun us to stone: clever alliteration, but is stone the best he could do?) My favorite line: “What other tree can you climb where the bird’s twitter,/Unscrambled, is English?” At the bottom of the page, I scribbled: See Lewis’s Main Street p. 368. Evocations everywhere I turn, everywhere I take notes, this one apparently dating from October 17, 1991, because another note tells me I copied the poem to a pre-internet notebook that day. As for Main Street, which I have just retrieved, the note must’ve been referring to this: “The telegraph wires thrummed, thrummed, thrummed above them; the rails were glaring hard lines; the goldenrod smelled dusty.” Not the only line Lewis devoted to poles, it turns out: “The street was cluttered with electric-light poles, telephone poles, gasoline pumps for motor cars, boxes of goods. Each man had built with the most valiant disregard of all the others,” we read near the beginning of the book as he describes Gopher Prairie. These are the smells, the sights, the cadences of America, as if connected across time and space by wires, the wires of our memory, of our memories’ evocations, all from a synapse: aren;t our evocations our own little chain reactions, so much safer than the other kind–assuming we do not lose control (what are paranoids and schizophrenics but the innocent victims of uncontrolled chain reactions of the mind, Edward Teller’s synaptical playthings?) This entire entry was itself evoked by these lines from Calvino’s Invisible Cities: “The quantity of things that could be read in a little piece of smooth and empty wood overwhelmed Kublai; Polo was already talking about ebony forests, about rafts laden with logs that come down the river, of docks, of women at the windows.” When I read that line, I thought of the only T.S. Eliot poem I know and understand, at least superficially: Morning at the Window. They are rattling breakfast plates in basement kitchens,

And along the trampled edges of the street

I am aware of the damp souls of housemaids

Sprouting despondently at area gates. The brown waves of fog toss up to me

Twisted faces from the bottom of the street,

And tear from a passer-by with muddy skirts

An aimless smile that hovers in the air

And vanishes along the level of the roofs. Only the telephone poles are missing. —P.T.

