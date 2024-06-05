The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Special Magistrate Hearing to consider two Flagler County code enforcement cases, among them an order issued by the county’s chief building official to demolish the Old Dixie Motel at 2251 South Old Dixie Highway–the dilapidated motel that’s been at the center of a legal dispute stretching many years between the county and two successive owners. 1 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.













In Coming Days:





June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: We have enough hurricanes to worry about that we shouldn’t go soaking them out of history. But September 1938 was something else. Here was Hurricane Hitler bearing down on Czechoslovakia, back when hurricanes were not named, with FDR appealing to him to negotiate and Britain’s Chamberlain negotiating with him too poorly much, when an actual hurricane crashed over Long Island and New England. The day it struck, there was not a word of it on the New York Times’s front page. “Reich Has Cereals for 18-Month Siege” was on the front page. So was an article about Chamberlain waiting on Hitler. The weather forecast? “Rain and cool today. Tomorrow cloudy, probably rain.” I’m not kidding. That was the weather brief atop the front page. The next day, “HURRICANE SWEEPS COAST; 11 DEAD, 71 MISSING, L.I. TOLL; 80 DIE IN NEW ENGLAND FLOOD.” The storm would eventually kill 700 people and cause $620 million in damages in 1938 dollars, $14 billion in today’s dollars. It was probably not in the best of tastes that Charles Poore, the Times’s book reviewer, on a day when his paper headlined the loss of 500 lives, dozens of them from a tidal wave on a beach on Long Island, opened his review of Allen Tate’s The Fathers on page 15 with this line: “There is a growing danger that a tidal wave of apathy may sweep away all our interest in novels about the South during the Civil War.” (This a year after Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With the Wind had been the top national bestseller two years in a row.) On the next page, a brief editorial: “Not the southern coast of the country but Long Island and New England felt the brunt of the tropical hurricane. The story is told in 15,000 families in distress” Then comes this odd line, as inelegantly successive of the 15,000 families as Poore’s opening paragraph was after the front page: “Wars are not necessary evils. Hurricanes are. There is nothing for it but to bow to the whirlwind when it comes. But the art of bowing has still to be learned.” To which I could not refrain from thinking out loud these two words dedicated to the editorial writer, with apologies to more fastidious readers: fuck off. Back to Hitler: A few days later, the hurricane–not surprisingly, with editors such as these–was off the front page again. On Sept. 30, Chamberlain was proclaiming “peace in our time,” and Hitler was crushing Czechoslovakia, a preview of what would take place less than a year later on a scale beyond words. The New England hurricane would still be the most damaging thing to happen to the North American continent, outside of human malice and murder, for the next six years. —P.T.

Now this:









