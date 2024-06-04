The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Residential Drainage Citizens Advisory Committee holds its inaugural meeting at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The council appointed the committee to study potential solutions for drainage issues affecting homes in Palm Coast’s older neighborhoods, where new construction is creating new flooding issues. According to the city’s scope for the committee, it “shall research potential resolutions to identified issues,” the resolution states. “The Committee shall identify potential funding sources for identified resolutions. The Committee shall formulate findings and recommendations in relation to potential assistance and remedies for identified damages.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of ever













In Coming Days:





June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: On Monday a few kids set up a lemonade stand on the shared path (we don;t just say “sidewalk” anymore” just north of the northeast corner at Point Pleasant and Belle Terre Parkway. One of the kids was the runner, taking the drinks and the money back and forth between cars (the kids were advertising the stand to traffic on Belle Terre, but earning their sales from the more leisurely traffic on Point Pleasant, which could at least idle at the stop sign), one held up the signs, and a third kept the merchandize looking stocked and glistening under a global warming-hot sun. It looked like they were doing well, both selling and nodding back to Norman Rockwell. Except for this. The price of a lemonade: $2! My son Luka and I were making a run to Publix (who are we to complain about a $2 lemonade when we shop at Publix, where a cilantro leaf costs $2? But for the record: we’d have gone to Aldi, where we usually find our shopping pleasures, but Cheryl needed the kind of flank steak we can’t find there.) When he heard me grumble about the price like one of those old Muppet Show grumps, he reminded me that even kids have to keep up with inflation. He was right. $2 today would have been $1.11 in 2000, and 35 cents in 1975, when kids were selling lemonade for 25 cents a cup, as I recall from movie clips (I was still in Lebanon at the time where, one summer around then, my brother and I tried a french fry stand, going all the way: we planted our own potatoes. I think our yield was around four or five potatoes. We sold the business to passing dust.) So the kids off Point Pleasant couldn’t have been too far off, and when you consider how colleges have jacked up their costs by 1,000 percent since I was college (that’s not an exaggeration: see the proof in the May 17 Briefing), they were selling at Aldi prices when they could’ve pushed for Publix. We did not, alas, buy a cup, too startled were we by the phenomenon on the way out, and too conscious of the dangerous turn off Belle Terre, where I have covered my share of wrecks, on the way back. I did unkindly remark to my son that I was not so sure about what ingredients we’d end up with, which of course caused him to contribute the video below. —P.T.

Now this:









