The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 17, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. See the drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. –>









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Palm Coast Observer Brian McMillan is hosting today, and welcomes students from Matanzas High School and Flagler Palm Coast High School to discuss graduation and, for several of them, the scholarships they earned through the Education Foundation. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

From Blueprint to Action: Local Strategies for Housing Policy Advancement, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. This luncheon-style forum is tailored for individuals interested in housing policy, particularly in matters of affordability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with panelists and contribute their insights. Panelists include Scott Culp, Principal of Atlantic Housing Partners (for-profit affordable housing developer); Bill Lazar, Executive Director of St. Johns Housing Partnership (non-profit affordable housing developer); Ali Ankudowich, AICP, Technical Advisor with the Florida Housing Coalition; Annamaria Long, Executive Officer of the Flagler Home Builders Association; Maeven Rogers, City Administration Coordinator for the City of Palm Coast; and Jay Gardner, Flagler County Property Appraiser. Tickets for the luncheon forum can be acquired through Eventbrite here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘Sense and Sensibility,’ at Daytona Playhouse: All shows at 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Adults $20, Seniors $19, Youth $10. A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?













In Coming Days:

May 18: Free Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Attendees can expect vendors representing insurance companies, home inspection companies, and title companies, as well as builders and realtors. The fair caters to everyone: Home Buyers, Homeowners, and Renters alike. Free credit reports will be available for all attendees. Throughout the day, mini workshops will cover topics such as Financial Literacy, Home Buying, and Heir Property Issues. Industry professionals will be on hand to provide insights into the home-buying process, offer free credit reports, consult with HUD Housing Counselors, and discuss new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs, affordable housing initiatives, and rehab programs and loan options for homeowners.



May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: When I went to college at NYU between 1982 and 1986, tuition was, toward the end, somewhere in the range of $7,000. Since my two older brothers had opted for campus life around the same time, at Columbia both (they were quieter times just then, aside from the protests about South Africa’s apartheid), I stayed home and commuted, which saved us all quite a bit of money: grants took care of a third of my tuition, I took care of a third, and the parents covered the last third. It was doable, even with two other kids in college and, from what I recall, not the wealthiest parental salaries. But we lived in Queens, paid somewhere around $850 for a three-bedroom walk-up, and lived very well, as I recall. Take that $7,000, adjust it for inflation, you get $20,723 in today’s dollars. Rent would be $2,500 in inflation-adjusted dollars. The reality? Rent is in the $4,500 range for a three bedroom in Sunnyside, where we used to live and tuition at NYU today? For commuters, $75,000. $75,000. A 971 percent increase, though inflation increased a cumulative 192 percent. Something has gone very, very wrong in our country. Which brings us to this, below. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



